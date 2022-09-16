Bostwick
Buy Now

The late Northwest Missouri State defensive coordinator Scott Bostwick, right, coaches beside Mel Tjeerdsma during a Bearcat game in the 2000s.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BEARCAT ATHLETICS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Scott Bostwick first donned his red hat in an effort to stand out on the Bearcat sidelines so he could make signals to his Northwest defense. Rich Wright wears it for the same purpose and to honor his friend and mentor.

On Family Weekend against Central Missouri, a stadium full of people will match everyone around them with a sea of red caps to recognize the man who helped turn Bearcat football into the Bearcat family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags