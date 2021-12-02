WARRENSBURG, Mo. — When Rachel Sturdevant and Sophie McMullen came to Northwest Missouri State in 2018, they joined a volleyball program on the rise, but a team which had also won 20 matches just once since 2000.
When they signed, Northwest coach Amy Woerth was quoted as saying, “They all share an extremely high work ethic and want to take this program to the championship level.”
Four years later, Sturdevant, McMullen and the other three seniors on the Bearcats leave that championship-level program after 3-straight 20-win seasons.
McMullen and Sturdevant joined a team that included future classmate Maddy Ahrens after Ahrens was granted another year of eligibility following the COVID-19 pandemic. That trio was joined by transfers Hannah Koechl and Kelsey Havel.
Together, those five helped lead the Bearcats to the greatest season in school history this year. That historic season ended on Thursday afternoon in Warrensburg with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in five sets to Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Be proud of what we did, first of all,” Woerth said. “I’m extremely proud of the effort and what they put into the situation every day is so much sacrifice, and I’m just proud of that.
“I hope it stings a little bit too. So we can use that as motivation to get in her in the offseason and make sure that we are making it known from a standpoint of what we are going to do next year.”
After a 26-5 regular season and MIAA Tournament, the Bearcats made the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history and earned their highest seed with the three seed in the Central Region.
Unfortunately for the fourth-ranked Bearcats and the entire MIAA, with the conference having three of the top-6 teams in the nation, the league was going to likely match up in the NCAA Tournament early. It was Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney who received that first-round pairing.
Northwest jumped on the Lopers early — a team they split with in the regular season.
The Bearcats used a 5-0 run highlighted by a pair of Havel kills to take a 13-8 lead in the first set. The Lopers eventually battled back to tie the set at 21-21, but Northwest ended it with kills from four different players with Jaden Ferguson, Avery Kemp, Havel and Sturdevant each getting in on the 4-0 run for the 25-21 win.
The second set appeared to be all Lopers with a 23-18 lead, but Kristen Ford had other ideas and a 6-0 run which included three aces gave Northwest the lead at 24-23.
“She walks fearlessly and she wants to get an ace,” Woerth said.
The Lopers retook the lead at 25-24, but Northwest closed the set with two kills by Sturdevant and a Loper error for the 27-25.
The Lopers were able to retake momentum with a hard-fought 25-21 win in the third and even things up with a 25-9 win in the fourth set. They closed out Northwest by winning the fifth set 15-11.
For the Lopers, Emerson Cyza finished with 26 kills while Anna Squiers was a force at the net with 12 blocks.
“I think they just started blocking us and we didn’t have a response from a standpoint of trying to find more kills in those situations,” Woerth said. “Then they started digging us, and I think from that standpoint the momentum slowly shifted towards their way.”
Northwest was led in kills by Sturdevant with 15 and Havel with 12 in their final matches. The team was unable to get star hitter Payton Kirchhoefer on track as the freshman had just eight kills, which was fifth on the team.
“Just double-teaming her,” Woerth said of Kearney’s plan on Kirchhoefer. “Just understanding that when she had the ball, they were going to double-team her and put her in situations where she has to go against two people."
Alyssa Rezac finished with 44 assists while Koechl had 21 digs.
While the Bearcat senior accomplished a lot of never-before-done accomplishments over the past four years, the returning leaders for next year’s team are eager to build on their legacy.
“It is going to give us a lot of confidence coming back,” Rezac said. “We did what we did together and have lot of familiar faces coming back. I’m really grateful for what the seniors gave us. They showed us how to do it, so we are just going to take what they gave us and keep going.”