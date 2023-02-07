This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Part of that message is that you are not here for you,” Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum said. “You are here for everyone else, you are here for this university, you are here for this community and you are here to serve. I think our guys understand that and they understand that there is a bigger purpose to what they do.”
Men’s basketball player Wes Dreamer and women’s basketball player Jayna Green have made an impact on the community as St. Francis Mental Health Ambassadors. Green was alerted to the opportunity to be a part of the organization by the wife of Bearcat head coach Austin Meyer, Kelsi Meyer.
“It was actually Kelsi Meyer who came to me about it, I think at the end of the summer,” Green recalled. “She is a person that I’ve talked to about a lot of stuff in my life, so she was like, ‘Don’t feel any pressure, but if you are interested, I feel like this is a great cause that your face and voice would be perfect for.’”
Green and Dreamer, along with former Bearcats and current Maryville High School teachers Candace and Alexis Boeh, organized and hosted a free basketball clinic at Bearcat Arena on Sunday.
“They have so much to offer,” Alexis Boeh said. “They are great basketball players, but they are even better people. It was a great experience to team up with them. … It was a true group effort and it was so fun to give back with people that are dang good athletes, but even better people.”
The Boeh sisters also thanked Austin and Kelsi Meyer, Megan Jennings, Chuck and Penni Fox and Katy Gumm for their contributions to the event.
The 2-hour clinic was for grades first through eighth and while the focus was basketball, donations were accepted for the St. Francis Foundation Mental Health Campaign.
“Our goal today was to create a fun afternoon for some kiddos in our community as a way to reach them, but also fundraise for this cause,” Alexis Boeh said. “I think the goal was to really create an atmosphere that was fun for kids. We didn’t obviously go into the mental health today, because it is pretty heavy for especially six- and seven-year olds, but the goal was — if you think about it, everybody who was at that gym was working on their mental health. They were off the video games. They were getting exercise. They were socializing, so I think that it was a really fun day.”
The camp hosted between 130 and 140 kids. It raised over $3,000. It was the first year for the clinic.
“The event is definitely to fundraise money, but I also think it was just a breath of fresh air to see the community coming together to support the kiddos,” Alexis Boeh said. “We can’t forget that our youth really are awesome. I sometimes think that this generation kinda gets a bad rap, but the amount of kids who went there, had fun, encouraged each other and were grateful was really, really cool.”
In addition to Dreamer and Green, volunteers to help with the event included the entire Bearcat women’s team and Bearcat men’s freshman Trey Moala and manager Sam Hawley. Maryville High School player Keaton Stone also volunteered at the clinic.
“It was awesome,” Green said. “I just texted them and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m doing this thing on Sunday, don’t worry if you can’t make it.’ And obviously, everybody showed out, so I think that speaks worlds to how much they care about the cause and each other as teammates.”
Austin Meyer was proud of his team for coming together for a good cause.
“I think it is a great thing,” Meyer said. “Obviously, it is a thing that a lot of people deal with and having people speak up about it is a great thing. The event that we had on Sunday — Jayna did a great job organizing and getting the staff lined up and they raised a lot of money for a great cause. It was their one day off a week and they spent it in the gym hanging out with kids, so it was an awesome thing for sure.”
The Bearcats host several basketball camps throughout the year, but Green says that the opportunity to work with the youth is always special.
“They support us and they come to our games,” Green said. “They are such big fans and for us to be able to give back, I think is important. In the summer (at camps), you are spending six hours a day for three or four days with them, but to get even this little time outside of that is big.”