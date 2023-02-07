324735223_752461526239054_737124223110328749_n.jpg
A pair of participants in Sunday's basketball clinic, Grace McCollum and Austyn Quinlin, smile at the clinic at Northwest Missouri State. 

MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Part of that message is that you are not here for you,” Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum said. “You are here for everyone else, you are here for this university, you are here for this community and you are here to serve. I think our guys understand that and they understand that there is a bigger purpose to what they do.”

Men’s basketball player Wes Dreamer and women’s basketball player Jayna Green have made an impact on the community as St. Francis Mental Health Ambassadors. Green was alerted to the opportunity to be a part of the organization by the wife of Bearcat head coach Austin Meyer, Kelsi Meyer.

Wes Dreamer and Jayna Green stand with Candace and Alexis Boeh as St. Francis Mental Health Ambassadors at Sunday's basketball clinic. 
Northwest Missouri State hosted a basketball clinic on Sunday with the St. Francis Mental Health Ambassadors. 
