MARYVILLE, Mo. — Through the first nine games of the season, Missouri Western had scored at least 68 points in every game. Through 10 games, the most Northwest Missouri State had given up was 64 points — back in the season opener.
Something had to break on Saturday afternoon in Bearcat Arena, and Northwest (9-2; 4-1 MIAA) made sure it was Western (9-1; 4-1 MIAA). The Bearcats locked down the Griffons in a 49-46 win.
“It is a huge win for us,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “It is a really good team. Looking at the stat sheet, to be able to win a game against a team like them when you shoot 25 percent is pretty unbelievable. It just shows our kids and their buy-in defensively to what we do.”
Everything for the Griffons begins with senior post Corbyn Cunningham, but Northwest’s trio of bigs with Paityn Rau, Kelsey Fields and Jayna Green frustrated the Division-I transfer and First Team All-MIAA forward all night.
“Top to bottom, everyone can guard,” Green said. “There is not really a true mismatch.”
Cunningham averaged over 15 points a game coming into the contest, but was held to just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting on Saturday.
“She is a good player so obviously she is going to get some and score some, but just making it tough,” Green said on slowing Cunningham. “… She's good and we know she’s good. Kinda just have to limit her and make it tough for her.”
The Bearcats were terrific rebounding as well and only surrendered five offensive boards while reeling in 11 themselves. Green led that effort with 10 rebounds including three offensive.
Western looked like it may run away from Northwest early as the Griffons jumped out to a 9-2 lead six minutes into the game.
Northwest forward Jillian Fleming came through with a 3-pointer off the bench to settle the Bearcats down. Rau scored in the post to slice the margin to two at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Mallory McConkey tied the game for the Bearcats on the first possession of the second quarter.
Northwest had been getting good 3-point looks early in the game, but they hadn’t been falling. Late in the second quarter, they started going in. Evelyn Vazquez and Fleming had back-to-back 3-pointers to put Northwest up 20-17 with two minutes left in the half.
Western fought back to tie the game, but with eight seconds left in the half, Western went under on a screen for Molly Hartnett and the Bearcat point guard made them pay with a 3-pointer. The Griffons didn’t know how much time was left and dribbled out the clock with Northwest leading 23-20 at the break.
“They went under and she took the shot and shot it with confidence,” Meyer said.
The third quarter went back and forth and the Bearcats had a scary situation with 5:38 left in the quarter when Emma Atwood was injured. Atwood has missed most of two seasons with knee injuries and when she was injured in the season opener, the Bearcats blew a big lead.
The Bearcats were down one at the time and Atwood’s teammates knew they needed to keep battling.
“We knew what she would want us to do,” Green said. “She is not going to let us hang our heads and pout ‘Oh, Emma’s out what do we do.’”
Peyton Kelderman, who struggled mightily early in the game, kept battling. The true freshman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put her team up 37-34 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
“I yelled at her once,” Meyer said. “She passed one up, and I said, ‘I don’t care if you’ve missed 10 in a row, if you are open, you need to shoot the next shot.’”
Northwest took a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead hovered around three to five points for most of the fourth quarter.
Western cut the margin to two with 2:32 left, but Kelderman answered with two clutch free throws with 2:03 left.
“She really stepped up today,” Green said.
The Griffons pulled within one point with 41 seconds left, but the Bearcats forced a miss with three seconds left and Ran grabbed the rebound.
Rau calmly knocked down both free throws and Northwest-turned-Western guard Jaelyn Haggard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“It was just ‘get a stop’ — we’ve gotten stopped all game,” Meyer said. “That’s what we had to do.”
Kelderman finished with nine points while McConkey had eight and Ran had seven. Green and Fleming each had six points while Green had 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots. Green led the team in all three categories.
“I feel like a lot of it is instinct,” Green said of her blocked shots. “But also I don’t want the game to come down to a point and be like — well, what if I would have done this?”
Griffon backup forward Trinity Knapp was the only double-digit scorer in the game with 15 points.
Northwest is off until January 1 when another big time matchup comes to Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats host Missouri Southern (7-3, 4-1 MIAA) who shares a 4-way tie with Northwest, Western and Central Missouri for second in the MIAA behind Nebraska-Kearney (9-1; 4-0 MIAA).
“We always focus on our culture and not necessarily our results,” Meyer said. “We feel our daily habits create those results, but our kids are so fun to be around. They get in the gym. Our redshirts and kids not playing are in the fitness center at the hotel working out if they didn’t play in the game.
“It is just stuff you don’t see. They don’t complain. They don’t pout. It is just a fun group.”