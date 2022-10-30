KEARNEY, Neb. — Northwest Missouri State trailed Nebraska-Kearney 24-14 going into the fourth quarter with both teams playing for their playoff lives. But the Bearcats weren’t ready to say goodbye to their bid for a 18th-straight playoff appearance — rallying for a 28-24 victory.
The Bearcats (7-2) rode a strong running game with super senior quarterback Braden Wright as the triggerman in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Mike Hohensee had a strong game, but Wright’s legs gave the Bearcats an added dimension and they took full advantage.
“We buy into whatever is going to work and whatever is going to win us the game,” Wright said. “Anytime you can run the quarterback, you add an extra blocker into the whole scheme of it, so it is always going to benefit you. … I’m willing to take those shots. That is why from the time I met you, I’m about 40 pounds heavier than I was then. That is why I put on that weight — was to take a few more of those than I used to be able to. Mike and I, we are going to do whatever it takes to get wins.”
Wright battled a back injury in his previous starts this season, but a concussion forced him to be sidelined a couple weeks and while he would have rather not had the concussion, he says that time gave his body a chance to heal.
“Definitely, it has been a night and day difference,” Wright explained. “It has been fun. I finally got to start working out again full speed and even doing that felt better. Getting to come out here and full more like myself I guess, pre-injury, post-injury, whatever — it just feels good to be able to move around again, feel more like myself, feel more comfortable out on the field when you don’t feel handicapped to only be able to do certain things.”
In the fourth quarter alone, Northwest ran the ball 17 times for 150 yards and an 8.8 yards-per-carry average.
“I was really proud of our offensive line today,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “I thought they did a tremendous job opening holes to run the football. We need to continue to find ways to win. I don’t care what the score ends up, I don’t care how close it is. We are a different football team.”
After a Loper punt to open the fourth quarter, the Bearcats fed Jamar Moya twice for runs of 16 and seven yards. Moya checked out and true freshman Jay Harris picked right up where Moya left off with a four-yard run and a 23-yard touchdown run — his third touchdown of the game.
“It felt good,” Harris said of his big game. “Give all the glory to my O-line, coaches and God.”
The Lopers got the ball back still up three, but on a first-and-10 from the Loper 46, Bearcat defensive end Jake Fisher blew up Montrez Jackson for a 5-yard loss and led to an eventual Loper punt with nine minutes left.
“I just saw the crease, hit it and we had the call on,” Fisher said. “I just had to make the play and I did.”
Starting from their own 10, the Bearcats needed 90 yards for a lead and Moya got the ball rolling with a 35-yard run to begin the drive. Harris rumbled for four and Braden Wright exploded for a 22-yard pick-up to get to the Loper 29.
“It is a running back by committee kind of room,” Braden Wright said. “It is fun to watch them all work together and interact. Everyone who went in there today at running back gave it all they had. No one was running soft, everyone was running tough with a football. They knew what it was going to take and that was running the football. It was their day and I’m happy for them.”
Jadon Brady raced for 15 yards on the next play and after two four-yard runs, Wright took a third-and-2 keeper six yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:41 left to play.
The Lopers also didn’t want their playoff hopes to die on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd. Star quarterback TJ Davis went deep to Cody Nelson for a 60-yard play to get down to the Bearcat 8-yard line. Sophomore Josh Turner saved the touchdown with a tackle.
The Bearcat defense stepped up with their backs against the wall. Davis threw an incompletion, ran for five yards and was stuffed by Kobe Clayborne and Fisher for a 2-yard loss to force a fourth-and-goal from the five. Davis’ pass intended for Nelson missed the mark and the Bearcats took over on downs.
“It was a great stand by our defense,” Rich Wright said. “Played man on the last snap to try to give them a different look. The whole day, we’d been playing zone.”
Facing a third-and-9 with 2:58 left, Moya turned in the run of the season — pushing the pile for a first down and forcing the Lopers to burn their last timeout.
“That is why he got a game ball,” Rich Wright said. “I mean, shoot. That was heart right there. It was a good hole by the offensive line, but that was that kid’s heart. He should have been stopped, but he refused to go down. … He was the one that really sealed this deal.”
The Bearcats ran the clock down to 28 seconds with three more runs and a punt from Hohensee left just 14 seconds for Davis.
Davis completed a pass over the middle which would have likely run out the clock anyway, but the ball was fumbled and Isaac Vollstedt jumped on it to seal the win. One kneel down from Wright and the Bearcats boarded the buses with a big road win and their playoff chances still very much alive.
Moya finished the game with 14 carries for 120 yards. Harris ran it 13 times for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Brady had seven carries for 48 while Hohensee had 46 yards on the ground and Wright had 38 with the game-winning touchdown.
“What is awesome is the buy-in from our guys,” Braden Wright said. “You think that down 10 in the fourth quarter, it is time to chuck the ball around, but we stuck to what we knew was there and that was our run game that was working for us.”
Zach Howard had two sacks. Fisher had a fumble recovery in the first half which led to Harris’ second touchdown.
“We were getting after (Davis) a bit at the start,” Fisher said. “We were getting back there. He is just elusive like everyone knows. Zach and Walker (Graves) had a big hit and Elijah (Green) and I were by the ball. I went to reach down for it and Elijah was freaking out when I grabbed it. I grabbed it and just tried to get as many yards as I could.”
The Bearcat chase for the playoffs continues next week at home against Missouri Southern before another road trip — this one to 2-loss Emporia State.
“We are going to swing until we can’t swing anymore,” Braden Wright said.
“Playoff seeding coming up, regional rankings coming up — all that is great, but if we don’t win each and every week, keep going 1-0, then none of that means anything to us.”