22-11-03 NW FB Dumas2.jpg
Northwest Missouri State linebackers Andrew Dumas (38) and Sam Phillips (0) celebrate Isaac Vollstedt's fumble recovery with one second left to seal the Bearcats' win in Kearney, Nebraska. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KEARNEY, Neb. — Northwest Missouri State trailed Nebraska-Kearney 24-14 going into the fourth quarter with both teams playing for their playoff lives. But the Bearcats weren’t ready to say goodbye to their bid for a 18th-straight playoff appearance — rallying for a 28-24 victory.

The Bearcats (7-2) rode a strong running game with super senior quarterback Braden Wright as the triggerman in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Mike Hohensee had a strong game, but Wright’s legs gave the Bearcats an added dimension and they took full advantage.

