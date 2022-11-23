The transfer portal and transfer market has become synonymous with college basketball regardless of the level.
The exception is at Northwest Missouri State where neither the men’s nor women’s team have a single transfer player on the entire roster.
“Mac (men’s coach Ben McCollum) has talked about it too,” Northwest women’s coach Austin Meyer said. “They aren’t going into the transfer portal every year and kids aren’t leaving every year. We may have kids leave — I’m not saying nobody ever will. It’s different. The transfer portal has changed things, but we try to treat our kids right, one through 15 and put good kids around them. We do a lot of things as a team together. I think our chemistry is good.”
Both programs have utilized transfers in the past, with the men leaning on Joey Witthus in an undefeated season four years ago and the presence of Erika Schlosser and Kendey Eaton helping to jumpstart the Meyer era of Bearcat women’s basketball.
But for the most part, the Bearcat teams have leaned on the four-year and even five-year players as many have redshirted — an act that is becoming increasingly rare in college basketball.
“We believe in getting the high-character, culture kids and developing them,” Meyer said. “Kids come in and there are not a lot of programs that have had success redshirting kids. A lot of those kids would probably transfer if they heard they we redshirting, so to have kids — in our case, we had five last that didn’t play in a game all year ... didn’t play, but had great attitudes and got better.”
The most famous redshirt situation for Bearcat basketball also happens to be the best men’s player in the history of Division-II as Trevor Hudgins waited for a season behind Justin Pitts before beginning his career.
With Meyer helping to develop that culture within McCollum’s program and that being as successful as it has been, it is not surprising that he has brought the 4-year blueprint to the development of the women’s program and seen growth each of the last four years to where last season they had their first winning season in the MIAA in over a decade.
Much of the core of last year’s team is back this year, led by guard Molly Hartnett who averaged 11.7 points last year and is at 13 points per game to start this season.
“She has really gotten better in post ups,” Meyer said. “She is 5-9. She is strong. She’s physical. ... She is a really competitive kid. She always want to win every day in practice and she doesn’t like to lose.”
Hartnett is playing off ball more this season with the emergence of sophomore Evelyn Vazquez in the starting lineup. Vazquez gives the team another distributor and pace setter. She is averaging nine points per game through four games and leading the team in steals.
“Evelyn is kinda that fastball we can throw in there off ball screens and get downhill,” Meyer said.
Next to Hartnett and Vazquez, the Bearcats start their top shooter in sophomore Peyton Kelderman. She is shooting a remarkable 48 percent from behind the arc to begin the season and averaging 8.8 points per game.
The Bearcat defense is anchored by 6-foot junior forward Jayna Green, who leads the team in blocked shots while averaging 11 points per game.
Kelsey Fields has stepped into the starting center position. The 6-foot-2 sophomore is averaging 8.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Freshman Ella Moody has made an immediate impact on the team’s bench — leading the bench in minutes and scoring 6.3 points per game. Caely Kesten, Lauren Gillig and Lauren Eiman have filled out the rotation getting double-figure minutes most nights.
“We have the most depth that we’ve had,” Meyer said. “It is a good thing. It can also maybe at some times create some problems. You have got to make sure kids are buying in. I think that our kids have bought in. If we are playing eight or nine in the rotation, there are some pretty good players not playing.”
The team gets one more tune-up game on Sunday before MIAA play begins next week. The Bearcats host Peru State for the first game at Bearcat Arena this season. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
“We just want to play really hard, play with a lot of energy and then have that body language throughout as a team,” Meyer said. “If we can do that, we feel like we are at a point where we are going to get results.”