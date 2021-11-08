ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — There won’t be any plays from this weekend’s Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic filling up Twitter with people marveling at how basketball should be played.
“Bad basketball there,” Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum said. “Ugly basketball by the Bearcats.”
Despite it being “ugly,” Northwest (2-0) was able to finish the weekend with a pair of top-25 wins over No. 15 Northern State 68-55 and No. 21 Seattle Pacific 64-59.
“We’ve got guards who can really move their feet,” McCollum said of the defense leading the way. “We’ve cleaned up our ball-screen coverage quite a bit which has helped a ton. We are tough and we are different.
“We’ve got a ways to go on offense. Defensively, we are way ahead and usually it is the opposite. Usually we are way ahead offensively.”
In Saturday’s matchup with Northern State (1-1), the Wolves got out to a 30-22 lead with 2:23 left in the first half.
The Bearcats finished the half on a 4-0 run with Diego Bernard making a layup and Isaiah Jackson knocking in a pair of foul shots.
Wes Dreamer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and give Northwest a 32-30 lead and from there it was Trevor Hudgins who closed it out.
With 7:24 left, Hudgins hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to ten points. Less than two minutes later, another triple made it a 13-point lead.
Hudgins made back-to-back 3-pointers with under three minutes left to push the margin to 17 points and put the game on ice.
“Trevor and Diego do what they do, they make plays,” McCollum said. “They make enough plays to win us games, but over time, we are going to have to be better offensively, because that is just a grind.”
Hudgins finished with 16 of his 22 points in the second half. Dreamer finished with 20 points and Bernard had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“Honestly, I feel like we are still trying to find ourselves,” Hudgins said. “We know who we got, but we don’t honestly know what we are going to bring each and every night.”
On Sunday, the Bearcats faced another top-25 team with No. 21 Seattle Pacific (1-1) fresh off a win over No. 20 Alabama-Huntsville the day before.
The Falcons jumped on Northwest early on as the Bearcats went nearly eight minutes without making a field goal between Bernard’s layup with 19:04 left in the half and Hudgins’ layup with 11:14 left in the half.
“It takes time, but usually we move the ball a lot better,” McCollum said. “We just aren’t great ball movers. The ball is really, really sticky right now. We don’t get to our second or third actions. We don’t have great flow. … And part of it is because we have such good playmakers that it doesn’t get to the second and third actions.
“So we are taking what I’d call above-average shots. A lot of times, you get fooled by above-average shots. There will be games when you get really hot and you make them, and there will be games like today when you are just driving into 18 people. That is what it kind of was today and even yesterday for that matter.”
Seattle Pacific took its largest lead with 12:59 on the clock with a 7-point margin. Northwest was able to hang around by playing solid defense and getting to the foul line.
Northwest took the lead with 9:21 left in the first half on a Luke Waters jumper. Two Bernard buckets and a Dreamer layup put the Bearcats up 19-12 with 6:48 left in the half.
The first-half lead grew to as much as 29-16 when Byron Alexander scored with 2:25 left before intermission.
The Falcons didn’t get back to within single-digits again until the 4:12 mark of regulation. The Falcons got to within four with 21 seconds left, but Hudgins and Alexander each made two free throws to seal the win.
A day after no one on the team had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, the Bearcats struggled with that again with 14 turnovers and just three assists as a team against Seattle Pacific.
Northwest shot 17-of-43 from the field and just 1-of-9 from three.
“We shot like 39 percent, we were 1-for-9 from three, we had three assists, it’s God-awful offense,” McCollum said. “But we did fight. That is what we are going to be for a while until we figure out our offense.”
Hudgins finished with 27 points and shot 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. Dreamer had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The tournament tour continues for Northwest next week with the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium. The Bearcats play Sioux Falls on Saturday and Arkansas Monticello on Sunday. Both games tip at 12:45 p.m.
“I feel like we kind of get a little over individualized with some (isolations) sometimes, but that is just because we have great players on our team,” Hudgins said. “I mean, the assists are going to go up, the turnovers are definitely going to go down. It is early in the season, we are just still trying to find ourselves. We’ll be better.”