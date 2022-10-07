MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week was rivalry week across the MIAA with Northwest Missouri State playing Missouri Western and Pittsburg State playing Missouri Southern.
However you slice it, the biggest rivalry in the MIAA will be played this week with Northwest going on a trip to The Jungle to face Pittsburg State. Not only is the rivalry the MIAA’s best, but it has a case of being the one with the two best programs in Division-II history.
“When you play at Northwest Missouri State, you pick up a lot of rivalry games, but historically, Pitt State has always been one of the biggest," Coach Rich Wright said. "But our focus really has to be on us and continuing to get better. We are still not a finished product.
“I’m excited for our kids to get the opportunity to play in the environment that they are going to have down there. I think any time that you have a packed house and you are on the road, it is going to be a good learning experience. I’m excited for the challenge.”
The Bearcats have the most national championships in Division-II history with six national championships and are seventh in all-time wins with 620. The Gorillas are the all-time wins leader with 731 and have two national championships — tied for sixth all time.
Northwest leads the all-time series 29-25 and 21-7 in the last 25 years.
For the first time since 2013 both teams come into Saturday’s game in the top-10 nationally with the AFCA poll putting Pittsburg State (5-0) at No. 7 nationally and Northwest (4-1) at No. 9 nationally. Northwest is 9-4 in the series with both teams in the top-10.
“It’ll be fun — just the hostile environment, but I think we are built for it,” Northwest safety Rhett Jordon said.
Pittsburg State comes into Saturday following a 38-9 home win over Missouri Southern and with both their offense and defense flying high. The Gorillas are second in the MIAA in both scoring offense and defense.
“They do a great job in all three phases,” Wright said. “What shows up on film — first of all, they are very well coached. They are going to come in with a game plan that is very specific to us in all three phases.
“Offensively, they are balanced. They have the ability to run and throw the ball with pretty good balance.”
The Bearcats lead the MIAA in both total defense and scoring defense, but are fifth in scoring offense and seventh in total offense.
This season, the Gorillas are leaning on quarterback Chad Dodson Jr., who is the most efficient passer in the MIAA with 1,268 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He spreads the ball around, but Bryce Murphy has been the go-to option with 344 yards and four touchdowns. Devon Garrison and Christian Carter have also been featured weapons in the passing attack.
“We just focus in more on what we can do,” Jordon said of the pass defense.
Rushing the ball has been an area of improvement for the Gorillas as the year has gone on and they lean heavily on Caleb Lewis, the only player on the team with over 100 yards on the season. The sophomore has 422 yards this season with his three biggest weeks being the last three and his rushing attempts going up each week.
“They are big up front,” Wright said. “I think it starts there — they are moving people. They are being disruptive. Their backs do a nice job of finding cloudy and clear and getting vertical with the ball. They are going to try to puncture things.”
Northwest will be looking to slow down the run with the nation’s top rushing defense — averaging 41 yards per game.
The Bearcat offense hopes to get healthier this week which will make them more effective on that side of the ball after senior quarterback Braden Wright played through injury last week and starting quarterback Mike Hohensee missed the game with injury.
“Guys are improving — to what level, I’ll know on Saturday,” Rich Wright said of the injury situation in general.
Starting running back Jamar Moya also was out last week with injury as was starting left guard Seth Zegunis.
The defense has had its share of injuries as well with starting safety Charles Gadie being out since the second half of the season opener. Jordon and Shane Fredrickson have stepped up in his absence.
“It was a challenge for sure — Chop (Gadie) was obviously one of our better players, really physical, did a lot of really good things,” Jordon said. “But I think it has allowed us to lean into each other a little bit more.”
The secondary currently doesn’t have an upperclassman in the 2-deep with sophomores Cahleel Smith, Trevon Peak, Josh Turner, Tre’on Jones and Jordon alongside freshmen Andrew Bradley, Mayes Doggan and Fredrickson.
The game kicks off at 2 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.
“It is going to be a little bit of a chess game,” Rich Wright said. “We are going to have to make adjustments. My assumption is that they will too. And we will get it all figured out on Saturday afternoon.”