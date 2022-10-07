22-10-06 NWFB Elijah2.jpg
Northwest Missouri State senior defensive end Elijah Green rushes Missouri Western quarterback Reagan Jones in Saturday’s win in Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week was rivalry week across the MIAA with Northwest Missouri State playing Missouri Western and Pittsburg State playing Missouri Southern.

However you slice it, the biggest rivalry in the MIAA will be played this week with Northwest going on a trip to The Jungle to face Pittsburg State. Not only is the rivalry the MIAA’s best, but it has a case of being the one with the two best programs in Division-II history.

