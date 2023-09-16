MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright confirmed to the Forum on Friday that redshirt freshman Henry Martin will be the Bearcats’ starting quarterback on Saturday night when the Bearcats take on Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas.
The Leawood, Kansas, product was a First Team All-State selection in high school for Blue Valley North. He set the Kansas record for most pass completions and was a 2-time Class 6A state runner-up.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound quarterback came in late in last Thursday’s loss to Emporia State and completed 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards with an interception. He ran for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest senior quarterback Mike Hohensee was injured on the second drive against Emporia State and will no be in uniform in Hays. Wright explained on Tuesday that Martin and sophomore Chris Ruhnke would compete this week in practice for the starting job.
Northwest (1-1) faces a must-win game against Fort Hays State (1-1). The game kicks off at 7 p.m.