Northwest Missouri State redshirt freshman quarterback Henry Martin will start tonight's game at Fort Hays State. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright confirmed to the Forum on Friday that redshirt freshman Henry Martin will be the Bearcats’ starting quarterback on Saturday night when the Bearcats take on Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas.

The Leawood, Kansas, product was a First Team All-State selection in high school for Blue Valley North. He set the Kansas record for most pass completions and was a 2-time Class 6A state runner-up.

