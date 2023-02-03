MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State won every category on Thursday that usually leads to wins. They had three less turnovers than Emporia State. They out-rebounded the Hornets by 18 offensive rebounds. They got to the foul line 12 more times.
Everything pointed to a Bearcat win except a 21.5 shooting percentage. Emporia State nearly doubled Northwest by shooting 42 percent. Northwest shot 3-for-25 from 3-point range and Emporia State earned the 52-42 win.
“The ball wasn’t going in the basket,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said plainly. “We knew we were going to get shots, we got shots. I thought we got good shots. … We had 22 offensive rebounds, we only turned it over nine times. You look at the stat sheet and you’d think for sure that you win this game, but we just had a lot of 0-for’s in the stat line and we just couldn’t make a basket.”
The Bearcats got off to a good start in the first quarter with Kelsey Fields dominating the paint. The Creston, Iowa, product had Northwest’s first five points and Ella Moody added two free throws for a 7-0 lead.
Emporia State came right back with a 9-0 run capped by a jumper from former MIAA Player of the Year Tre’Zure Jobe.
“She is a special player,” Northwest sophomore Peyton Kelderman said. “She has the capability of hitting threes and driving to the lane as well.”
Caely Kesten capped the first quarter scoring with a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats back in front 12-10.
The second quarter got ugly for the Bearcats as Ehlaina Hartman’s 3-pointer put Emporia State up 13-12 — a lead they would not surrender. Hartman grabbed a rare offensive rebound for the Hornets with three seconds left in the half and kicked out to Jobe for Jobe’s only 3-pointer of the game. The shot put the Hornets up 30-21 at halftime.
“That was a huge play,” Meyer said. “We got a stop and didn’t get an offensive rebound, I believe, and they kick it out and she hits a three. … Those little plays, those little things make a difference.”
The Bearcats cut the lead to five points twice in the third quarter, but each time, Jobe answered with a jumper. Jobe finished with a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds and four assists.
“We just didn’t really have an answer for her,” Meyer said.
The Hornet lead was 39-31 at the end of three quarters.
Northwest mounted its final rally in the fourth quarter with Kelderman converting a 3-point play to cut the lead to two. Emporia State’s Kylee Scheer answered with a 3-pointer, but Kelderman immediately punched back with a 3-pointer of her own with 4:59 left to cut the margin to 44-42.
“I think had the momentum,” Kelderman said. “Unfortunately, it only lasted a short little bit.”
Those were the last points for the Bearcats as Emporia State finished the game with an 8-0 run.
“For us, we were getting those good looks and just not finishing,” Fields said. “One thing that we need to overcome is when we aren’t making (shots), doing the little things right — especially on the defensive end of the floor.”
The starting backcourt for the Bearcats had a rough shooting night with Lindsey Kelderman and Molly Hartnett combining to go 0-for-18 from the field. Lindsey Kelderman was 0-of-11 from the field and 0-of-8 from 3-point range, but Meyer made no secret of the fact that he wants her shooting those shots.
“Even though Lindsey was 0-for-8, I don’t think she was ever hesitant,” Meyer said. “She is one of our best shooters and puts the time in, so I just kept telling her — even when she was 0-for-6 — you better keep shooting. She did. It was just one of those nights for her.”
Peyton Kelderman led Northwest with 11 points while Fields had eight points and 12 rebounds. Kesten had seven points while Moody had six, Jayna Green had five, Evelyn Vazquez and Lauren Eiman had two, and Hartnett had one.
“Coach Meyer talked to us after the game … if someone is not hitting shots and it's not their night, we can’t let that snowball for everyone else,” Peyton Kelderman said. “We have to get ahead of that earlier and think positively.”
Northwest will look to bounce back at home on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m., tipoff against Washburn.