23-02-09 NWESU PK2.jpg
Northwest sophomore Peyton Kelderman follows through on a 3-point attempt in the first half on Thursday in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State won every category on Thursday that usually leads to wins. They had three less turnovers than Emporia State. They out-rebounded the Hornets by 18 offensive rebounds. They got to the foul line 12 more times.

Everything pointed to a Bearcat win except a 21.5 shooting percentage. Emporia State nearly doubled Northwest by shooting 42 percent. Northwest shot 3-for-25 from 3-point range and Emporia State earned the 52-42 win.

