MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright’s message all year has been consistent. The Bearcats have a lot of work to do to become a really good football team.
Last Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma, was the first time that need for more work showed up in the win-loss column with a loss to Central Oklahoma.
“I felt like when we were in the game — that we were going to flip it,” Wright said. “I really did. About four or five times. I thought, ‘OK, here we go, here we go, here we go.’ And it just never happened. You can’t spot somebody that many points and still hope to be successful in this league.”
Wright says he had a team meeting earlier this week where he addressed some of the issues from the Broncho game with the team.
“I challenged them (Monday),” Wright said. “... We had a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting, I guess. I want people who want to get into the fight.”
Junior wide receiver Trevon Alexander thinks that Wright’s speech resonated with the team.
“This is really going to define the type of team that we are this season, honestly,” Alexander said. “We are very young. We have a lot of people who need to step up because we are down a couple guys. So I am really interested to see how, as a group, as a team, as an offense and defense, respond to adversity.
“The biggest piece of adversity is losing and nobody likes losing, especially us.”
Northwest’s quarterbacks struggled in the loss with Mike Hohensee throwing three interceptions and Braden Wright going 2-for-5 for 41 yards.
Alexander says that individual players’ struggles are part of the game — referencing his own dropped touchdown pass in Week One.
“If you haven’t had a bad game in whatever sport you are playing then you must be perfect,” Alexander said. “It is pretty hard to be perfect every single game. ... I just pretty much returned the favor for them because when I made a mistake, I dropped a wide-open touchdown pass and the first guys who came up to me were Braden and Mike. ‘Hey man, it’s fine. We’ll come back to you. I believe in you.’ That meant a lot to me and it struck to me to this day.
“They are selfless. This whole team is selfless. When we took that loss, no one was pointing fingers in the locker room, not one person. We all just said, we lost, it happened, let’s move forward. That is how I knew this team was very selfless.”
This week, the entire Bearcat team will have the opportunity to bounce back with rivalry week in the MIAA upon us, which means a matchup with Missouri Western.
“I’ll take anyone in Bearcat Stadium,” Alexander said. “That’s why I think this is a good turning point for us. Be at home, take a deep breath, get back to the basics and just worry about us. Just play football.”
For the Bearcats, every week feels like rivalry week with how other teams approach Northwest. The Bearcats have won 8-straight meetings over Western with all of those games being decided by double digits.
“What game is not the rivalry game,” Wright said. “Yes, it is a big game — it is, but at the same time, it is just another game. I’m more interested in how my guys are going to respond than I am in building that piece of it up. I want to see: Are we going to come out and swing? And I think we will.”
The Griffons (2-2) started the season with wins over Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State before falling to Emporia State and Washburn the last two weeks.
Western quarterback Reagan Jones ran for 188 yards combined in the first two games, but has been limited to 91 yards combined in the last two as the Hornets and Ichabods have turned him into more of a passer which has resulted in interceptions in each game.
The Griffon rushing game is a 3-headed attack with Jones, Brandon Hall and Jared Scott. Hall has 54 carries for 280 yards while Scott has 41 carries for 266 yards.
Western’s leading receiver is Traveon James with 16 catches for 166 yards. Caleb Martin, Cam Grandy and Cooper Burton all have over 100 yards this season as well.
The game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
“This game will definitely define who we are,” Alexander said.