Northwest senior Diego Bernard drives on Thursday at Central Oklahoma. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EDMOND, Okla. — Over the last nine years, only two national champions in Division-II men’s basketball have come from outside the Central Region. The region has consistently given Northwest Missouri State its toughest challenges on its path to four national championships.

On Thursday, the two top-ranked teams in the Central Region met for what could be the first of four meetings this season. The first meeting went to Central Oklahoma, 69-58, in a game the Bronchos led from start to finish.

