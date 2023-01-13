EDMOND, Okla. — Over the last nine years, only two national champions in Division-II men’s basketball have come from outside the Central Region. The region has consistently given Northwest Missouri State its toughest challenges on its path to four national championships.
On Thursday, the two top-ranked teams in the Central Region met for what could be the first of four meetings this season. The first meeting went to Central Oklahoma, 69-58, in a game the Bronchos led from start to finish.
“They shot open shots, it was not like we put up a lot of resistance to what they were doing,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “They were ready and we weren’t — and that’s what happens. They scored a lot in transition. They got going. They got hotter. We were in another world offensively, just not ourselves. It was just utterly disappointing for a lot of reasons.
“It is an all-encompassing fault — it is a whole team and myself. Need to be better.”
Central Oklahoma’s Curtis Haywood II opened the scoring with a 3-pointer Cam Givens followed with a jumper as the Bronchos were flying around early. Back-to-back 3-pointers for Luke Waters got the Bearcats within 7-6, but the Bronchos went on a 10-0 run to immediately widen the margin.
“We let them get in transition early and get a couple easy shots and get their shooters going,” Waters said. “We can’t do that. We got to come out and swing first, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
A quick four points from Waters with just under nine minutes left in the half cut the margin to 23-19, but Central Oklahoma came back with a 6-1 run to stretch it back to nine points.
The first half lead got as high as 14 points before settling at 38-27 at halftime. The Bronchos shot 70 percent from the field in the first half and held Northwest to 38 percent.
“You take bad shots, you don’t make them,” McCollum said. “We didn’t get any paint touches. They kinda just leave you open. It is like the dreaded open shot. Because they come out of system so much where you are just wide open. ‘I’m open, I might as well shoot it.’ When in reality what you should do is get the exact shot that you want because of that, and we chose not to. Second half, we got a little sped up because we aren’t used to being down. We need to be better.”
Senior Diego Bernard had the first five points of the second half to draw within 38-32, but Preston Aymond hit a big 3-pointer to quell momentum.
The Bearcats didn’t get back to within six points until Bennett Stirtz made a layup with 5:46 left to get within 53-47. Central Oklahoma’s Jaden Wells answered with a 3-point play with the shot clock expiring.
The Bearcats never threatened the lead again as the Bronchos beat the Bearcats for the second-straight year in Edmond. Last year, Northwest never got another chance to see the Bronchos again as Central Oklahoma had early exits from the MIAA Tournament and NCAA Tournament before a rematch as Northwest marched to its third-straight national championship.
“I don’t really know what to say in this one, because I’ve got such high-quality kids,” McCollum said. “I’m surprised that we just weren’t ready, so you don’t know what to say because you don’t know why. But I love the kids I coach and I just got to be a better coach for them.”
With the way the Bronchos played Thursday, the two teams may be seeing a lot of each other when March rolls around.
“We got to look within,” Waters said. “It is not anything that the coaches can tell us. We know what we have to do. We have guys that have experience playing in big-time games, national championship type games. We know the type of effort and energy that it takes. I think everyone knows that we came up short tonight and we just have to find that within ourselves and be ready for Saturday.”
Bernard led the Bearcats with 16 points while Stirtz had 14 and Waters had 12. Wells had 19 to pace the Bronchos while Haywood had 15 and Givens had 14.
Northwest travels to Newman on Saturday before home games next week with Central Missouri and Lincoln.
“There is no need to push the panic button right now,” Waters said. “It is January. We are a work in progress. We want to be playing our best basketball in March and I still believe we are going to be fully capable of doing that.”