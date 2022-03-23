EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State already made school history on Tuesday by playing in its first-ever Elite Eight, but the Yellow Jackets also made some NCAA Division-II history by becoming the first eight seed in the history of Division-II to knock off a top seed in the Elite Eight.
The Yellow Jackets (26-7) ended Nova Southeastern’s (31-1) perfect season with a 77-67 victory.
“It was exciting,” Black Hills State junior forward Joel Scott said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight no matter who we played. It was really fun to get that opportunity to play against the one seed and go out and compete.”
Nova Southeastern runs a full-court up-tempo style, but Black Hills State was able to top the high-intensity Sharks by playing their own style which takes a page right out of Northwest Missouri State’s playbook.
“They are a team that we actually play a pretty similar style to,” Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson said of the Bearcats. “We set a ton of ball screens. We will get out in transition a little bit, but for the most part, we are a half-court offensive team. We get back on defense and that is their style.
“I haven’t watched them this year yet, but a couple years ago during COVID, they were a team that I really studied with film because of the success they had and the similar styles that we played. Coach (Ben) McCollum, I have a ton of respect for him and it will be an honor to compete against those guys.”
Now in the Final Four, the Yellow Jackets meet the two-time defending national champions that Thompson has admired.
Like McCollum and the Bearcats have built over the years around great point guards like DeShaun Cooper, Justin Pitts and Trevor Hudgins — Thompson believes he has built his team around a great point guard of his own with Adam Moussa. The 6-foot-3 guard leads his team in assists and steals and also is third on the team with 13.9 points per game.
“Adam Moussa is as good of a point guard as I think there is In the country with handling traps,” Thompson said. “He can pass over guys.”
While Moussa is the trigger man for the Yellow Jackets, Scott finishes most of those plays. The Third-Team NABC All-American averages a double-double this season with 23.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Scott shined in the win over Nova Southeastern with 25 points and 13 rebounds. While the team had 20 turnovers, Scott didn’t commit any.
“Joel Scott is one of the best defenders in the country,” Thompson said. “He averages whatever he averages, 23, and he gets all the attention for what he does on the offensive end, but defensively, he is as good of a player as there is in the country.”
The other Yellow Jacket averaging double figures is senior Sindou Cisse. The Harlem, New York, guard averages 14.7 points per game and was second on the team with 12 against Nova Southeastern.
Thompson knows that slowing down Northwest starts with containing Hudgins and makes no secret about that.
“We are going to have to stop — somehow, I shouldn’t say stop — we are going to have to somehow make life a little bit difficult on Hudgins,” Thompson said.
Hudgins and his running mate Diego Bernard are 15-0 in their careers in the NCAA Tournament and are chasing the first three-peat in NCAA Division-II history.
The game tips off on Thursday at 3 p.m., and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
“At the end of the day, it is just another game,” Scott said. “We’ve got to come out, do what we know how to do, and just keep playing hard, playing tough and it starts on the defensive end.”
The second game on Thursday will pit Indiana (PA) and Augusta. On Tuesday, second-seeded Indiana beat Hillsdale 67-55 and third-seeded Augusta beat Chico State 81-69 in overtime.
“At the end of the day, you have to beat the best teams in the country to get to where you want to,” Thompson said.