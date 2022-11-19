ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Northwest Missouri State needed until the last week of the regular season to prove that the Bearcats belonged in the playoffs, and even after they were in, it was argued that they shouldn’t be in.
It took a much shorter time for the Bearcats (9-2) to prove their worth once the playoffs began and Northwest was sent to face undefeated Ouachita Baptist on the road and won 47-17.
“I think anyone who watches us play and watches our league knows that we are a pretty deserving playoff team,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
The Bearcats controlled the game from the opening whistle as the defense stopped All-American TJ Cole for no gain on the first play of the day and forced a three-and-out. On Ouachita’s second possession, quarterback Riley Harms tried to scramble on third down, but Isaac Vollstedt popped the ball out and Trevon Peak scooped it up for a walk-in touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
“We kinda got momentum from the initial turnover — returned for a touchdown and didn’t look back,” Wright said. “This is a good football team we played today. We just had it rolling today.”
Penalties on Northwest allowed Ouachita to answer with a field goal, but the next 33 points belonged to Northwest on the way to the victory.
Cole Lammel answered the Tiger kick with a field goal of his own and true freshman Jay Harris finished the first-half scoring with two touchdown runs as the Bearcats dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Bearcats led 23-3 at halftime.
“Their whole defensive front, they are really good,” Harms said. “… They are super athletic, but also really big.”
Harris wasn’t the only Bearcat to benefit from the trenches, who were without left tackle Andrew Theobald. Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee opened the third quarter with his first touchdown pass of the day — a 5-yard strike to Kashan Griffin.
“We are finally starting to trend back to healthy,” Wright said.
Hohensee followed that on the next drive with a 13-yard touchdown strike to tight end Cole Hembrough. Hohensee finished 23-for-30 for 322 yards and the two scores. A Lammel 42-yard field goal made it 40-3 at the end of the third quarter.
“It was definitely a whole offensive effort,” Hohensee said. “The O-line was blocking great and the receivers were getting open. … We stepped up today offensively.”
Ouachita was never able to get its offense going until the fourth quarter when the Bearcats began taking their starters out. The Bearcats held the fourth-best rushing offense in the nation to 26 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game.
“It is always nice to have a plan and be able to go out and execute a plan,” Wright said.
The Bearcats had five sacks, led by Zach Howard’s two. Ouachita didn’t earn a sack.
“I give credit to the offense and give credit to the DBs for getting hands on,” Howard said,
Northwest had 499 yards of total offense. Griffin had 109 receiving yards and Hembrough had 88 yards while Jamar Moya led the rushing attack with 72 yards.
“It really doesn’t matter who is in for us, we all know that everyone can make plays,” Hohensee said.
The Bearcats are one of 16 teams remaining in the playoffs and will travel to top-ranked Grand Valley State next Saturday.
“We get to spend Thanksgiving as a team which is really cool,” Howard said. “… We usually practice in the morning and have some sort of Thanksgiving lunch together.”