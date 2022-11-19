NW Peak.jpg
Northwest sophomore cornerback Trevon Peak celebrates his first-quarter touchdown on Saturday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Northwest Missouri State needed until the last week of the regular season to prove that the Bearcats belonged in the playoffs, and even after they were in, it was argued that they shouldn’t be in.

It took a much shorter time for the Bearcats (9-2) to prove their worth once the playoffs began and Northwest was sent to face undefeated Ouachita Baptist on the road and won 47-17.

