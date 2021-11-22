MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright always references that it is a goal of his team to celebrate Thanksgiving as a team in Maryville because they are preparing for a playoff game. Wright's team is not the only group of Bearcats doing that this Thanksgiving.
For the first time in over a decade, the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team is dancing into the NCAA Division-II Tournament.
“This has been a goal of ours to be competing during and after Thanksgiving for all my years here,” Northwest senior Maddy Ahrens said. “So it is cool that it is actually happening.”
In 2010, Northwest was a No. 7 seed in the tournament. In just their second-ever appearance in the tournament, the Bearcats are now the No. 3 seed in the Central Region.
“It is just really indescribable from the amount of work we put in and the amount of commitment and sacrifice that all of our players have put into this program — not only this year, but all the years that have led up to this — has been pretty cool,” Northwest coach Amy Woerth said.
For seniors like Ahrens, seeing the program grow to this level is the reason she came to Northwest.
For Ahrens, it is also the reason she delayed her graduation and came back to Northwest for one more season after COVID-19 wiped out last fall.
“It is just cool to see the progression of competitiveness in our gym from when I was a freshman until now,” Ahrens said. “It is just crazy how much this program has invested in the time we've put in. So it is cool to see this all playing out in a way where we are still playing in late November. It is just a blessing.”
Now Ahrens and her teammates will get that chance that Woerth and the players she has coached before have been striving for for nine seasons.
“It goes really far back from the standpoint of just captains who have stepped up and done things that hadn't been done before,” Woerth said. “It is awesome for them and I hope they are cheering us on just as much as we are cheering.
“You look back and we are on top of giants' shoulders as they say. … Maddy Bruder didn't get to see us do this. Miranda Foster and Jackie Becker didn't get to see this and Alana Masalskis didn't get to see this. I just think it is really cool to see that happening throughout the years and it has taken a lot of hard work.”
Just like in football, Northwest plays in the most-competitive region in the nation with Central Missouri as the No. 1 team in both the nation and the region. Second-seeded St. Cloud State is seventh in the nation while Northwest is fourth, Winona State is fourth in the region and 10th nation and Washburn is sixth nationally and fifth in the region.
Northwest's first round opponent is a familiar foe with Nebraska-Kearney, who was the No. 6 seed and the No. 12 team in the nation.
“This is an awesome match to be able to go back at them and figure out what we think is going to work,” Woerth said. “We are happy to be in. We are happy to be a three seed. Wish it could be someone else, but we can't control that so we are going to control our controllables and make that we do everything we can to get on the right side of this win.”
The other two teams in the region are also in the top-15 nationally with Wayne State at No. 14 and Concordia-St. Paul at No. 15, giving the Central Region over half of the top-15 teams in the country.
All the matches will be played in Warrensburg with the tournament beginning on Thursday, Dec. 2.
"We are happy that we've gotten here, but obviously we want to make a run," Ahrens said.