MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats inched closer to their eighth-consecutive MIAA championship Saturday evening with an 83-69 win over Missouri Southern. While the win was important to Northwest, for head coach Ben McCollum, Saturday served as a moment to reflect on what this team has accomplished this season.
“I think there’s been a massive stretch of games and you hear a lot of programs and coaches and it’s a real thing, this COVID fog,” McCollum said. “We had a 23-day pause, then a mandatory dead period and then two days of practice and a travel day. We had to go on the road to play Northeastern State and then Pitt State. We’ve had games ever since, at least two a week. For that one stretch, at Lincoln, at Central and at Southern—three overnight road games and then Western, Western, Pitt, Southern.
“To say that I am proud of the way they handled that would be an understatement. I think that they could have made a lot of excuses to lose, to not be ready, they could have blamed other people for a loss or poor performance. They could have gotten exhausted and not given their best effort — but they didn’t, and I think that says a lot about the kids that I am blessed to coach.”
As for the game, it was junior guard Trevor Hudgins who shined brightest for the Bearcats. Hudgins scored 31 points in the win, and now has back-to-back games with 30 or more points.
“I feel like my shot is on,” Hudgins said. “My teammates are finding me, and I appreciate them for that. I just had a hot hand tonight and I’m starting to get in the stride of things.”
Hudgins began with two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game, but it was Missouri Southern who led early on after a 3-pointer from Stan Scott that gave the Lions a 9-8 lead at the 16:38 mark.
It didn’t take the Bearcats long to retake the lead with a jumper from Diego Bernard and a 3-pointer from Luke Waters. Northwest led by as many as seven halfway through the first half, but that lead was erased with a 7-0 run from the Lions to tie the game at 18 with 9:26 left in the half.
“I just knew that it was going to be a battle, the whole team knew that it was going to be a battle,” Hudgins said. “There’s a little more attention to detail, more focus in practice and walk through. We just knew what we had to do, and we were locked in.”
Both offenses picked up at the 9-minute mark as Daniel Abreu and Missouri Southern’s Lawson Jenkins traded 3-pointers to keep the game tied at 21. Hudgins answered the Lions 3-pointer with one for Northwest on its next possession. Hudgins scored 9-straight for the Bearcats on three 3-pointers, giving them a 30-23 lead.
Missouri Southern came roaring back with 3-pointer from Winston Dessesow and Jenkins. Christian Bundy’s layup at the 2:56 mark gave the Lions a 31-30 lead and then a jumper from Dessesow put Missouri Southern up by three with 2:15 left in the first half.
The final run of the half went in favor of the Bearcats though. Hudgins made 1-of-2 free throws off a technical, then beat the shot clock with his fifth 3-pointer of the half. Waters made his second three of the half with 36 seconds left and then Ryan Hawkins put the Bearcats up 40-35 with a half court shot at the buzzer.
“We work on that, what do you mean,” Hudgins said. “We work on that; take two dribbles, half court, and shoot. That’s what we do.”
The hot hands of Hudgins and Waters carried over into the early moments of the second half. Waters made his third three-pointer of the game and Hudgins scored five-straight with a layup and three-pointer to put Northwest up 50-39 with 15:27 left in the game.
The Bearcats stayed at that pace, leading by at least nine until Lawson’s three-pointer with 8:23 left in the game cut the lead to six at 61-55. Northwest made sure to keep the Lions at bay with a layup from Wes Dreamer, Bernard and a three-pointer from Waters.
The Bearcats led by double digits for all but nine seconds the rest of the way. Jenkins 3-pointer with 54 seconds to go cut the lead to nine. Jenkins led the Lions with 26 points.
Hudgins led the Bearcats with 31 points, Waters was second with 16 and Bernard finished third on the team with 10 points. Northwest will take to the road next week with a trip to Emporia State on Thursday before getting a shot at revenge with a trip to Washburn on Saturday.
Northwest celebrated the careers of seniors Ryan Hawkins, Jaran Richman, and Daric Laing.
“Hawk is well documented, obviously, but Daric probably is what our program is,” McCollum said. “He starts a fight every day in practice with the first team, he’s tougher than heck and he works harder than anybody in our program. Self-sacrifices, doesn’t complain, doesn’t pout and he could start for a lot of programs—a lot of programs and be pretty good. He’s a good player.”