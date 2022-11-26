ALLENDALE, Mich., — The challenge facing Northwest Missouri State on Saturday was immense. A trip to visit the top-ranked team in the nation on a week when the flu ran through their locker room including causing starting quarterback Mike Hohensee to miss the entire week of practice.
“All week, I was down pretty bad, so I just had to basically watch film from home and just be ready,” Hohensee said.
Calling in sick to the Division-II Playoffs is not an option though and the Bearcats showed up in Allendale prepared to give Grand Valley State their best shot. In the battle of Division-II heavyweights and elite defenses, the Lakers landed the final punch in a 13-8 instant classic to send the Bearcats home and the Lakers to the regional final.
“It was a great football game by two really good teams,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
With Hohensee ill, senior Braden Wright got the start and quarterbacked the Bearcats in the first quarter. Wright was intercepted on a third-and-8 to begin the game, but the Northwest defense stood up and forced a Grand Valley State 4-and-out.
“The flu is running rampant through our football team, including myself,” Rich Wright said. “Some people saw me walking out with an I.V. in my arm when I got on the bus today. It is what it is. It is no different than injuries. Those aren’t excuses, but that is why we started Braden.”
The Laker defense forced the Bearcats to punt and a facemask penalty on the return allowed the Lakers to start in Bearcat territory again. The teams traded 3-and-outs before Grand Valley muffed a punt to give Northwest its first scoring opportunity, but the Bearcats could only manage two yards before a punt.
“It was a fistfight for 60 minutes,” Rich Wright said. “I have a lot of respect for the guys on the other side — both the staff and the players.”
The Lakers picked up the game’s first first-down on a 42-yard scramble from Cade Peterson. A deep pass picked up a third-and-14 before Tariq Reid scored on a 4-yard carry.
Hohensee came in to begin the second quarter and his first play was a 53-yard pass to Kashan Griffin. The drive ended with a missed field goal after a pass to the end zone where the Northwest coaching staff exploded in anger over what they perceived to be a defensive hold preventing Griffin from catching a touchdown.
“When Mike went in, he did a really nice job of manufacturing some big plays,” Rich Wright said.
Northwest drove again on the next drive — down to the Laker 7 — but came away empty as freshman Jay Harris fumbled the first-and-goal carry.
The Bearcats stuffed Reid at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal to begin the second half and the offense drove right back down the field with a 15-play, 82-yard drive that ended in a Cole Lammel field goal to cut the margin to 7-3.
Bearcat senior captain Elijah Green sacked Peterson on the next drive and the ball came out and rolled through the end zone for a safety to trim the deficit to 7-5 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
A 33-yard strike to Griffin had Northwest back in the red zone, but Hohensee was intercepted on a second-and-7 play.
The Northwest special teams responded as Andrew Dumas blocked a punt and Andrew Blum recovered at the 50-yard line. The Bearcats drove down to the 8-yard line and Lammel hit a 25-yard field goal to take the lead at 8-7 with 3:49 left.
Northwest forced Grand Valley State into a third-and-1 at the Laker 37. Peterson tucked the ball and rolled out like he was going to run, but then pulled up and threw deep to Jahdae Walker who got behind the defense for 52 yards.
“We basically showed them that we were running a quarterback run to the field,” Laker coach Matt Mitchell said. “Jahdae Walker goes in and bluffs on the safety a crack and pops vertical. That was a huge, huge play.”
With the ball at the 11, Peterson ran for four yards before Reid punched in the go-ahead touchdown with 1:55 left. Northwest stopped Peterson on the 2-point run attempt to keep the margin at 13-8.
“It was a heavyweight deal, and it just kinda sounds corny, but you gotta keep with the body shots and at some point, maybe get that knock-out punch,” Mitchell said.
Back-to-back sacks and a 15-yard penalty on Northwest set up a third-and-30 where Hohensee was intercepted to end the game as the Lakers took two kneel downs for the victory.
“Ultimately, we gave up an explosive at the end of the game and we couldn’t get the ball in the end zone,” Rich Wright said. “When you play a quality opponent like that, the margin for error is very small. We were able to get points in different situations, but in a playoff game, you need to be able to score touchdowns and we couldn’t get that done.”
Hohensee finished with a 12-for-23 day with 237 yards and two interceptions. Griffin had 133 yards receiving and Trevon Alexander had 55.
Grand Valley State will host Ferris State next Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Pittsburg State 17-14 in their regional semifinal.
“I think sometimes kids make the mistake of defining their legacy on whether or not they are playing in a national championship game,” Wright said. “To me with this group from the outset, it was about the journey. It was about how good we could become. … I’m disappointed in the outcome today, but I am in no way disappointed in the journey. They (seniors) did a remarkable job of leading and showing this young generation exactly what it takes to have those opportunities moving forward.”
The Bearcats graduate seniors Andrew Blum, Ryan Dewhirst, Kevin Dominique, Walker Graves, Elijah Green, Cole Hembrough, Zach Howard, Jamar Moya, Sam Phillips, Robert Rawie, Braden Wright and Seth Zegunis.
“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Dumas said. “Sam Phillips, from the moment I came into this program, he took me under his wing. I remember it like it was yesterday. First day of fall camp, he said, ‘I like you.’ He stuck with me from then on out and I learned from him.”