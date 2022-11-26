NWGV Braden Sam.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest senior Braden Wright hugs classmate Sam Phillips after a 13-8 loss to Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan, on Saturday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ALLENDALE, Mich., — The challenge facing Northwest Missouri State on Saturday was immense. A trip to visit the top-ranked team in the nation on a week when the flu ran through their locker room including causing starting quarterback Mike Hohensee to miss the entire week of practice.

“All week, I was down pretty bad, so I just had to basically watch film from home and just be ready,” Hohensee said.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags