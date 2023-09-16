23-09-21 NWSoc Kaylie5.jpg
Northwest senior Kaylie Rock makes a run on Friday at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — There wasn’t an area of the stat sheet on Friday afternoon where Northwest Missouri State didn’t dominate Missouri Western — it was 21 Bearcat shots to seven Griffons shots, 11 Bearcat corner kicks to one, 12 Griffon fouls to eight — except for the final score, 1-1.

The Bearcats (2-1-2) just couldn’t find the back of the net despite their command of the game on Friday.

