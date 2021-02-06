MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats made 17 3-pointers on Saturday afternoon against Missouri Western while setting a team record with 41 attempts. Seniors Mallory McConkey and Jaelyn Haggard combined for 31 points in their first season-sweep of the Griffons since the 2010-2011 season.
“We haven’t beaten them twice since I’ve been here and when we beat them at their place, that was the first time since I’ve been here,” Haggard said. “After we won, me and the senior group walked off the court with some confidence because now we’ve done that. We’ve been here through the lowest of lows and now we’re riding our high right now, and hopefully we can run with it.”
Freshman Molly Hartnett provided a preview of what was to come in Saturday’s matchup with two three-pointers early in the first quarter. The Griffons’ Camille Evans answered Hartnett’s start with four points to give Missouri Western a 10-8 lead.
The three-point shot rained supreme in the second quarter. The Bearcats and Griffons combined for three in the first two minutes of the quarter, leaving them tied at 19.
“We played with a confidence,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We hit some shots early and that helped. We’re a good shooting team, it’s just hard to pinpoint why we’ve had our struggles. Today, for whatever reason, we were locked in and showed what we were capable of.”
Missouri Western’s Brionna Budgetts layup at the 6:15 mark gave the Griffons a 21-19 lead. The layup gave the Griffons their final lead of the game as McConkey scored 5-straight and 8-of-10 to give the Bearcats a 33-24 lead at halftime.
McConkey carried over her late first-half run with a 3-pointer to begin the second half. Northwest had its first drought since midway through the first quarter as they were held scoreless for seven minutes after McConkey’s three.
Haggard ended the gap between scores with a 3-pointer at the 1:41 mark. Freshman Jillian Fleming then added a basket at the buzzer to give the Bearcats a 41-29 lead. Fleming then opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back threes.
“She’s super tough, and her and I have been getting in the gym about the same time,” Haggard said. “So anytime she’s on the gun shooting, I’m in her head, being annoying and telling her how great she is. Sometimes you just need to hear that and our whole team has been great about that.”
Fleming began a run of 4-straight possessions that ended in a 3-pointer for Northwest. A turnover ended the streak, but the Bearcats came right back with threes on their next two possessions. Northwest was 6-for-6 from 3-point range in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
Haggard made three of the Bearcats’ six fourth-quarter threes and five overall. Haggard was second on the team with 15 points, while McConkey led the team with 16. Fleming was the third Bearcat to score in double digits as she finished with 10.
“I think we’ve had some time now to figure out our rhythm with the kids that are still healthy,” Meyer said. “With the injuries we had, rotations chance a little bit and different kids are playing more. I think we’ve gotten into a rhythm and everyone has dealt with the COVID stuff, but we’ve been playing consistently for a few weeks now and I think that’s been good for us.”
Northwest will have a 5-day break before facing Pittsburg State on Feb. 11 and Missouri Southern on Feb. 13 for Senior Day.
“We’ve been hit in the face with adversity since my freshman year,” Haggard said. “Between new coaches, players getting hurt, losing teammates and stuff like that. I think that’s just the characteristic of this program that stuff happens, but we’re tough enough to come out on the other side of it. I’m super proud of this program and everyone that plays. It takes everyone — whether they’re playing or not.”