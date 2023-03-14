VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bearcat Nation has fallen head over heels for one freshman from Liberty, Missouri, this winter with the way Bennett Stirtz has run the men’s basketball team this year as a true freshman starting point guard.
However, there is another freshman from Liberty who has enjoyed an incredible freshman season and Truman Hare capped his first indoor track and field season with a national championship on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Hare sped to a 46.99 in the 400-meters final to knock off Pittsburg State senior Braylen Brewer.
“As a freshman, you don’t hear of freshmen winning it very often,” Hare said. “We worked hard all year — me, coach and teammates too, they all pushed me — so to see it end up with a first-place victory is a pretty good feeling and very rewarding.”
Hare was a 100-meter and 200-meter runner at Liberty and won the Class 5 State Championship as a senior, but Northwest coach Brandon Masters knew when he started working with Hare that his highest ceiling could be in the 400-meters — a race he ran just once in high school.
“Through the first two weeks of our preseason conditioning, I knew that he had something special, maybe for the 400,” Masters said. “… He took to the training. He is a very, very competitive person. You get him on the line and he is going to win. It is pretty impressive, his desire to win.”
The freshman was paired with Pittsburg State’s Brewer and Corey Lyons in his finals heat and was able to get off to a fast start and led with a 21.6 200-meter split.
“It was me and two guys who I knew could close harder than me and faster than me, but I knew I could run a 200 faster than them,” Hare explained. “So my goal on a banked 200 is just to win that first 200 and make it tough for them to pass me and just hold on.
“… I looked at the time and was shocked that it said 46 when I passed it. It just kinda blew my mind.”
In the final event of the day, the Bearcat women’s 4x400-meter ended the day with a Division-II record and national championship. The team is made up of Chloe Saenz, Luisarys Toledo, Kennedi Cline and Tiffany Hughey.
“Going in, we wanted to break the record,” Hughey said. “It was 3:38. We knew we could do it, but I didn’t know that we were going to run two seconds faster than that. It was really cool to see it all come together with the girls.”
Going into the race, Northwest knew that Angelo State would be its biggest competition and also knew that Angelo State stacked its relay with its fastest leg at the beginning. Shiean Walters had Angelo State in the lead after laying down a 54.04 opening leg. Saenz kept the Bearcats on her heels in second though with a 55.25.
“I told the ladies we’d have a chance to win a long, long time ago, because I knew what we had and I knew everybody else had too,” Masters said. “… I thought we’d win. I thought we’d have a good shot and then Angelo ran 3:38 a few weeks ago and I was like, ‘Oh boy, they are really good, I don’t know, we are going to have our hands full.’”
Saenz handed it off to Toledo and Cline, who Masters’ refers to as the team’s best ‘hunters.’ Toledo ran a 53.66 and handed off to Cline just behind Angelo State. Cline was able to make the pass and get the baton to Tiffany Hughey with a lead.
“We knew Chloe had a big, big task on her hands,” Masters said. “… Lusi is our best at hunting, she is a hunter. You get her the stick in second and she is going to close it and either hand it off in first or be awful close and that is exactly what happened. Kennedi is our second-best hunter and got the stick and we were right behind Angelo at that point. I knew that their third leg was their weakest leg and Kennedi is an amazing closer.”
Once the race was in Hughey’s hands, she left very little doubt. With a 52.97 split, the junior from Lee’s Summit roared to the record 3:36.76.
“The whole season we were just digging deeper every time,” Hughey said. “We were breaking the school record and people ask ‘what does that feel like?’ And it’s cool, but we do it so many times and I think there is more there. It is really nice that I am really close with those girls, so being able to come together and do something that special was really nice.”
Hughey added to her big weekend by taking third and earning first team All-American honors in 400-meter dash with 53.68, a Northwest indoor record. Cline took eighth as a first time All-American in the 400.
Toledo was a first team All-American with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run with a Bearcat record 2:07.27.
Ally Hammond and Kaylee Harp were both second team All-Americans with Hammond taking 10th in the 60-meter hurdles and Harp taking 12th in the 800-meter run.
The Bearcat men earned 10 All-American honors led by Hare’s national championship. The Bearcat distance medley relay was the national runner-up and earned first team All-American honors with Federico Crisci, Jake Norris, Riley Witt and Reece Smith.
Crisci added second team All-American honors by joining Prince Griffin, Danny Jantzen and R.J. Williams in the 4x400-meter relay which took 10th.
Sophomore Joel Dos Santos is a first team All-American after taking sixth in the 200-meter dash, and junior Blake Morgan was seventh in the high jump for first team All-American status.
In the team standings, the Bearcat men finished seventh overall — the highest finish for the team in 20 years. The women’s team finished 10th — the best finish since 1987.
“To see what we did here with two teams inside the top-10 with a 10th and seventh-place team is better than any time in the history of Northwest track and field,” Masters said. “Really exciting year. Really exciting kids. Just this culture of the team. The team is bought in and the beautiful thing is that we only lose a couple of people off this team both men and women. They will be missed, but we bring back a majority of this team, which is pretty exciting for the future of Northwest track and field.”
The Bearcats waste little time getting back into action as outdoor season is set to begin March 23 through March 25 with the Emporia State Relays.