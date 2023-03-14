524A2849.jpg
Northwest freshman Truman Hare celebrates as he crosses the finish line at Virginia Beach, Virginia, as a national champion on Saturday. 

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DAVID NGUYEN

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bearcat Nation has fallen head over heels for one freshman from Liberty, Missouri, this winter with the way Bennett Stirtz has run the men’s basketball team this year as a true freshman starting point guard.

However, there is another freshman from Liberty who has enjoyed an incredible freshman season and Truman Hare capped his first indoor track and field season with a national championship on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Hare sped to a 46.99 in the 400-meters final to knock off Pittsburg State senior Braylen Brewer.

524A4769.jpg
Northwest junior Tiffany Hughey takes the baton from freshman Kennedi Cline for the anchor leg of their national championship 4x400-meter relay run in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday. 
524A0879.jpg
Northwest's Reece Smith runs in the DMR on Friday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. 
