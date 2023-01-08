23-01-12 NW CK.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest guard Caely Kesten elevates for a shot on Saturday in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats have improved for five-straight years in terms of win/loss record and MIAA finish. The growth for the program under coach Austin Meyer is undeniable.

But on Saturday, the Bearcats got a reminder that there is still work to be done to climb into the ranks of the elites in Division-II’s most difficult league. The good news for Meyer and Bearcat supporters is that the leaders on the team feel that hunger to keep improving after a 55-37 loss to Missouri Western.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags