MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats have improved for five-straight years in terms of win/loss record and MIAA finish. The growth for the program under coach Austin Meyer is undeniable.
But on Saturday, the Bearcats got a reminder that there is still work to be done to climb into the ranks of the elites in Division-II’s most difficult league. The good news for Meyer and Bearcat supporters is that the leaders on the team feel that hunger to keep improving after a 55-37 loss to Missouri Western.
“Coming out (of Christmas break) with Rogers and Northeastern, it was nice to get a rhythm going, but know that Rogers and Northeastern is not where we want to be,” Northwest junior Jayna Green said. “Teams like MoWest and Hays and Kearney, that is like who we want to play with. And we know that we can play with them and we have.”
Northwest played with Western early and was able to out-execute the Griffons in the halfcourt. The Bearcats built a 10-5 lead with four different players scoring and the defense completely taking the Griffons out of any rhythm for the first seven and a half minutes of the game.
“The pace of the game early is where we wanted the game — we just couldn’t score,” Meyer said. “We were 3-of-11 from the free throw line, 2-of-16 from three. Against a team like that you have to score it a little bit and we just couldn’t do it.”
The Griffons and the Bearcats traded baskets early in the third quarter until the pace changed with Missouri Western turning up its pressure on the press and Northwest struggling to handle it.
“Believing — it’s cheesy, but you have to believe that we can play,” Green said. “That goes along with the timidness in our team. Sometimes you look out and everyone just looks scared. But if you look scared, that’s when the vultures are going to start circling. Getting that confidence through the team will be really important.”
Western’s Jordan Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 6:59 left in the half to give the Griffons their first lead and it ended up being the game’s lone lead change as they never looked back. Western closed the half on a 14-1 run for a 25-13 lead at the break.
It was an 18-3 scoring margin in the second quarter and that the third quarter was nearly as rough for the home team with a 26-12 margin as the Griffons didn’t have to attempt to score in the halfcourt against the stingy Bearcat defense because they were just beating them down the floor instead.
“We had some careless turnovers and that got them going,” Meyer said. “We had a couple times where we just didn’t sprint back in transition defense which was a big point of emphasis all week.”
Northwest finished the game strong with a 12-4 fourth quarter, but that did little to help the disappointing offensive display as the 37 points matches the lowest total for a Bearcat team in the series’ history — matching the total at Missouri Western in 2015.
“We just are not very good offensively right now and we have got to figure out a way to play with more confidence,” Meyer said.
Molly Hartnett led Northwest with eight points while Caely Kesten had seven, Ella Moody had six, Kelsey Fields and Lindsey Kelderman each had five, Green had four and Evelyn Vazquez had two.
“We play very timid as a team and (Kesten) was one that we didn’t feel played that way today,” Meyer said. “She was into it, and hopefully, she can continue. She has been great for us defensively. If we can get her to produce offensively that could be a big thing for us moving forward.”
Northwest hits the road next week with Central Oklahoma on Thursday and Newman on Saturday.
“Going into this road trip coming up, these are two road games that we won last year,” Green said. “We know we can win so getting on a roll with those would be really important."