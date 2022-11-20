MARYVILLE, Mo. — Truman State is a team that has gone to the NCAA Tournament three-straight years including an Elite Eight run two seasons ago. The Bulldogs opened the season 3-1.
The Bulldogs are a very good basketball team. Northwest Missouri State is on the greatest run in the history of Division-II basketball.
The difference between very good and great was on display on Sunday afternoon at Bearcat Arena when the Bearcats (5-0) blew by the Bulldogs (3-2), 92-47.
“I thought our energy was really good coming out,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “They are a good basketball team. I didn’t think it was as much that they didn’t play well, as much as we played really, really well.”
The Bearcats had the return of forward Wes Dreamer — the team’s leading returning scorer from last season. Nine minutes into the season opener, Dreamer injured his ankle and missed the next two weeks.
“I just got to give a compliment to the guards, passing me the ball and getting me open shots,” Dreamer said. “Hitting that first three is always a big deal too.”
With this year’s leading scorer Luke Waters limited on Sunday with his own injury, Dreamer took his place in the starting lineup and scored 14 of the team’s first 23 points as the Bearcats jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the game’s first 10 minutes.
“It proves that we have a deep bench and guys that are always willing to step up, which is really nice,” Dreamer said.
True freshman Bennett Stirtz got the Bearcat fans roaring with a steal and dunk with just under five minutes left in the half. Stirtz scored in double figures for the fifth-straight time to begin his career — this time, a career-high 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Truman State fought back and cut the lead to 11 in the opening couple minutes of the second half, but the response came in the form of a Daniel Abreu bucket followed by an and-1 finish from senior Diego Bernard. Bernard passed Bearcat legend Scott Fleming for sixth in program history in points. Bernard now has 1,738 career points and trails just Trevor Hudgins (2,829), Justin Pitts (2,459), Ryan Hawkins (2,098) and Vic Coleman (1,795).
“He is drawing more people to him, just because he is the guy that people are trying to take out of the game, if you will,” McCollum said. “He did a great job of getting to spots and either scoring when he needed to or kicking.”
A 14-0 run by Northwest pushed the margin to 71-41 and that run eventually extended to 35-6 to close the game with the Bearcat bench finishing nearly as strong as the starters.
“We really share the basketball and once we do drive and get you in rotation, we kinda keep you there,” McCollum said. “And that’s what we’ve had to be. We’ve worked on it since Day 1. … It is harder to guard, I’ll tell you that much, just cause so many people can do so many things.”
Bernard was a problem for the Bulldogs all afternoon with his quickness and finished the game with 14 points and seven assists — consistently getting to the lane and kicking out to open shooters.
“I finished it a couple times, then they started helping over so I was able to find some shooters,” Bernard said.
The senior from St. Joseph also had one of the game’s best moments that didn’t make the stat sheet with an awkward dribble off his foot going to Isaiah Jackson — leading McCollum to yell to Bernard to pass with his hands not his feet. Bernard responded by bringing up his admiration for McCollum’s son Tate’s soccer skills.
“Told him I was trying to be like his son, Tate, and make a soccer goal,” Bernard said.
Even McCollum cracked a smile as Bernard delivered the line with jab at his coach’s ribs.
Dreamer finished with a game-high 23 points along with nine rebounds. Abreu joined Dreamer, Stirtz and Bernard in double figures with 10. Spencer Schomers played the final four minutes and hit all three of his shots — all threes — for career-high nine points. Ten different Bearcats scored as 12 played in the contest.
“Everybody is hungry,” Bernard said. “Everybody wants to get in there and do what they can to help the team win.”
Northwest has one final tuneup before MIAA play begins with the Bearcats hosting NAIA power Morningside (6-0) on Saturday in Bearcat Arena.
“If we can just be ready and practice being ready consistently, I think we can be a decent team,” McCollum said.