MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats were fired up last week — make no mistake about that.
Northwest had the chance to play in front of a Homecoming crowd for first place in the MIAA against a team that had beaten them the last time they played and they had a statement to make. They made it with a 66-13 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
“It was probably the most complete game that I’ve been a part of at Northwest since 2016,” Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright said.
Now comes the next challenge — keeping that energy and focus moving forward as a potential playoff run approaches.
“When you are playing another team with one loss, top of the conference and it’s Homecoming — it’s pretty easy to get up for that football game,” Wright said. “For us, our challenge is and has been to be able to sustain that week in and week out.
“... We had what I guess you could say is a statement game, what are we going to do to back that up? Because in and of itself, one football game doesn’t do it for us.”
This week is a trip to Joplin to face a much-improved Missouri Southern team. The Lions have three wins this season, but have pushed Pittsburg State and Emporia State to one-score margins as well.
“They have our attention,” Wright said.
The Lions are under the leadership of first-year head coach Atiba Bradley, who is the 14th coach in program history, but the first to be a Southern alum.
Bradley was an assistant coach at Southern from 2010 until 2012 under former Bearcat offensive coordinator Bart Tatum. Tatum is the father of current Northwest players Alec and Miles Tatum.
“It’s really hard, and particularly from where they started,” Wright said. “Like I said, I have a lot of respect for that staff because the way things shook up down there was probably difficult at best and they have managed to rally the troops. They’ve got people brought into their system and what they are doing.”
The Missouri Southern offense is built around the third-leading rusher in the MIAA with freshman Nathan Glades. The hometown product from Joplin High has 686 yards rushing this season which puts him only behind Northwest’s Al McKeller and Nebraska-Kearney’s T.J. Davis in the MIAA.
In the passing game, redshirt freshman quarterback Dawson Herl has been improving each game and has thrown for 300 yards in each of the past two against Emporia State and Missouri Western. The William Chrisman graduate also has the fewest interceptions in the MIAA among those with at least 200 passes. He only has three interceptions this year.
Brian Boyd Jr., is the veteran among the Lion skill players. The senior is third in the MIAA in receiving yards with 700 yards and six touchdowns.
The Lion defense has been up and down this season, holding Pittsburg State to 20 points and Central Oklahoma to 10, but allowing 42 to Missouri Western last week.
An area the Griffons exploited against the Lions was the quarterback run game as freshman Reagan Jones had 159 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions are 10th in the MIAA in rushing defense.
The Lions have been much better against the pass and are second in the MIAA in passing defense behind only Northwest.
Linebacker Richard Jordan Jr., is the defender to watch for Southern. The son of former Detroit Lions linebacker Richard Jordan Sr., he is leading the MIAA in tackles and fourth in tackles for loss. He also has an MIAA-leading four forced fumbles.
The game in Joplin will kick off at 2 p.m., on Saturday and is Senior Night for the Lions.
“I’m not worried about who we are playing, I’m worried about how we play,” Wright said. “So I want to see, can we sustain this back-to-back-to-back, because ultimately, that is what is going to create a playoff run if that is what we want to do.”