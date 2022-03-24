EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats will have the opportunity for history on Saturday afternoon when they play for their third-straight national championship and fourth in the last five postseasons.
No Division-II team has ever accomplished 3-straight championships. While coach Ben McCollum is well aware of the talent that the players he recruits have, he says that is not the first thing he looks for when bringing an athlete to Maryville.
“We placed a massive emphasis on not necessarily getting the most talented players — we have good talent — but we wanted tough kids who were servants and had great energy,” McCollum said.
That toughness was on display on Thursday as the Bearcats punched their ticket to Saturday’s championship game with a 70-57 win over Black Hills State in the first semifinal of the day. It was Northwest’s 16th-straight NCAA Tournament victory.
Yellow Jacket coach Ryan Thompson didn’t hide his game plan leading up to the semifinal. After their quarterfinal game, Thompson said the goal would be to slow down 2-time National Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins.
“We had a game plan that was centered around limiting Hudgins and limiting Dreamer’s looks from three,” Thompson said.
That is not an original goal for teams that face Northwest, but Black Hills State was able to find some success with Sindou Cisse face-guarding Hudgins and the team always having help available on his drives.
“They literally just came in and said, ‘If we are going to win, we are going to not guard Luke Waters, we are going to not guard Diego (Bernard) a ton and then we are not going to guard Isaiah Jackson,’” McCollum said.
In the first half, Northwest shot just 43.75 percent from the field and 2-of-13 from 3-point range. In the second half, they shot 57.89 percent overall and 5-of-11 from 3.
“That second half, I thought we did a much better job of understanding our drive lanes and understanding what we are looking for — and then going and getting it,” McCollum said. “Trevor is the type — he is pretty unselfish. You’ve seen him have 40 points and then the next day, he had two points at half and we are up 30 points. He’s going to win. That is what he does.”
Black Hills State star Joel Scott, a NABC Third Team All-American, scored with 10:41 to play in the first half and put his Yellow Jackets up 17-12.
The Bearcats answered with a 7-0 run over the next four minutes to retake the lead. Four different Bearcats scored during the run, which became a theme for the day as all five starters finished in double figures.
A 5-0 run by sophomore Luke Waters extended the lead to eight points with two minutes left before intermission. Waters struggled shooting early in the game, but ended up as the Bearcats’ leading scorer with 17 points.
“They were daring me to shoot after I missed my first few,” Waters said. “Kinda got in my head a little bit, but my teammates did a good job of letting me know that they have all the faith in the world in me to keep shooting, so I just kept shooting and a few of them fell.”
Dreamer ended a 11-point first half with a tip-in at the buzzer. Dreamer finished the game with five offensive rebounds and had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
It was the third double-double for Dreamer in five postseason games this year. He also had the defensive assignment on Scott.
“I feel like I’ve been doing that all year — going against the biggest guys, trying to box out — so it was just another day in the office,” Dreamer said.
Black Hills State cut the lead to four in the second half, but Hudgins had the answer as he found space for a momentum-changing 3-pointer with 11:38 to play. Bernard then hit a pull-up jumper to extend the lead to nine.
Scott answered with a basket, but Waters had his second 5-0 run of the night to push the lead to 12 points.
The Bearcats put the game away moments later with Bernard getting a steal and looking like he’d be able to dunk it. A flagrant foul and then a technical foul on Ryker Cisarik prevented Bernard from finishing the play, but gave the Bearcats four foul shots and the ball with 7:47 left.
Hudgins and Bernard each hit two free throws and Mitch Mascari made it a 7-point possession and a 60-41 lead by knocking down a 3-pointer.
The lead grew to 21 points on two occasions before the Yellow Jackets ended the game with a 8-0 run for the 70-57 final score.
In addition to Waters’ 17, Bernard had 13 points, Hudgins and Dreamer each had 11 and Isaiah Jackson had 10.
The championship game is Saturday at 2 p.m., and will be broadcast on CBS. The Bearcats will play Augusta, who beat second-seeded Indiana (PA) 76-61 on Thursday.
“It is just surreal,” Dreamer said. “… I’m just happy. All the stuff that the team has been through this year, we found a way to get through it. We’ve got one more left.”
Donovan Injury
With 6:30 left in the game, Black Hills State reserve Tommy Donovan suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle as he closed out on a Diego Bernard 3-pointer.
Donovan was awarded the Elite 90 Award earlier this week for the highest GPA among players to advance to the Elite Eight. He carries a 4.0 through his college career and is in the graduate program with a degree in political science.
“So difficult to watch that, but he is a resilient, tough kid,” Thompson said.