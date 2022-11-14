MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second-straight season, Northwest Missouri State finds itself in the NCAA Division-II Volleyball Tournament.
“Making this a habit is something fun to see,” Northwest coach Amy Woerth said. “It is the third time in program history, but second time in a row. You never get tired of seeing your name come up on the screen.”
In the toughest region in the country — with six of the top-12 ranked teams in the AVCA Coaches Poll — the Bearcats (24-6, 17-3 MIAA) are the No. 4 seed with top-seeded Wayne State (Neb.) hosting the 8-team region.
“We knew last year was going to be hard to get in because we hadn’t been in in a very long time,” Northwest senior Jaden Ferguson said. “We knew that this year, it was going to be defending that and making everyone know that Northwest Missouri State is a really good volleyball school and can compete with the top teams in the region."
In Friday’s first round, Northwest will play Northern Sun Tournament champion St. Cloud State (26-5, 15-5 NSIC). The Huskies have won seven-straight matches going into the NCAA Tournament and are ranked ninth in the nation while Northwest is tenth.
The Huskies are led by last season’s AVCA National Freshman of the Year and First Team All-American Kenzie Foley who will be playing just down the road from her hometown — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Foley Has 412 kills this season with a .260 hitting percentage. Linsey Rachel and Phebie Rossi are second and third on the team respectively with 354 and 328 kills.
The tournament will also be a chance for several Bearcat Nebraskans to play in their home state. Five Bearcats are from Nebraska with Payton Kirchhoefer, Alyssa Rezac, Karsen VanScoy, Carly Gardner and Ferguson.
“Kinda back home for us — a lot of Nebraska girls — so it’s exciting to go back home,” Rezac said.
For Northwest, it is the chance to play someone from outside the MIAA after getting paired with Nebraska-Kearney last season and falling in five sets. The Bearcats are the only MIAA team in the top half of the bracket with AVCA No. 2 Wayne State facing No. 24 Harding in the other matchup.
“I’m really excited to not have to play the same teams again — excited to see where we match up with the Northern Sun,” Rezac said. “A lot of good teams over there, but I’m excited to play somebody new.”
The bottom of the bracket is all ranked teams as well with the 2/7 match being between No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney. The 3/6 matchup is No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth against No. 20 Washburn.
With the MIAA and NSIC having three head-to-head matchups in the first round and the MIAA being lower ranked in the AVCA poll in each matchup — the league has a chance to prove itself Friday and all weekend.
“We were tracking to play Nebraska-Kearney so I think it is good that we are playing a Northern Sun team,” Woerth said. “We hear a lot about how talented they are and I think it is great to go head-to-head with one of the best that just won the championship up there.”
The quarterfinals are Friday with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday. The games will be at Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Nebraska.
“We have a lot of seniors on this team who have worked hard for this and kinda seen the program from being mid-conference to being at the top of the conference, so I think that going out on top is going to be our goal here,” Ferguson said.