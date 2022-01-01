MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 10-2 overall start and 5-1 MIAA record for Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball seems to be a result of plenty of factors.
It is Austin Meyer’s fourth season as head coach of the Bearcats and this group has improved its MIAA win total each season under him.
“To change, it just has to happen,” Meyer said. “You have to start winning games. The more you start winning those games, the confidence grows.”
The team is also healthier than in the past. Super senior Kylie Coleman is sidelined and Emma Atwood has been limited with her own knee injury, but both of them were out last season and so was Paityn Rau. This season the depth has improved and the Bearcats are staying healthier.
A big part of that depth is a freshman class which is already making a big impact. Peyton Kelderman has jumped right into the starting lineup while Evelyn Vazquez and Kelsey Fields are key parts of the rotation.
All that has led to something Meyer has been hoping to instill into the Bearcat program since he took the job. Super senior Mallory McConkey, who has been here since the beginning of Meyer’s tenure, called the difference ‘swag’ following the Bearcats’ 61-51 win over Missouri Southern on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
“Meyer says it sometimes — I think we play with a little more swag,” McConkey said. “I don’t know, but this year, everyone has a lot of confidence. We take care of it on the defensive end and that translates to our offense.
“I feel like, in past years, if we missed a shot maybe we’d get down and the other team would go on runs. But now we just keep go, go, going. That is just with all of the returners coming in and the freshmen immediately buying in.”
The swag has been something Meyer has seen too. Over the past few seasons, Meyer has been one of the most energetic coaches in the MIAA — building up his players and trying to build that confidence for a program which hasn’t had a winning record in the MIAA in over a decade.
This season, he remains very engaged, but doesn’t feel the need to be the primary supplier of confidence.
“Early on from a coaching standpoint, I would (say) ‘be confident, you guys are good players’ and I got away from saying it at all,” Meyer said. “One day, we just met at half court and basically just said, ‘hey, you are in charge of your own confidence.’ Our kids, they get it and they put the time in.”
McConkey had her confidence going from the beginning on New Year’s Day against Southern (7-4; 4-2 MIAA). The Guilford native had the first seven points of the day for the Bearcats as she traded buckets with the Lions in a 7-7 game early.
“She just continues to get better,” Meyer said.
The MIAA’s best defense was slow out of the gate early, but the Bearcat offense picked things up and a Jillian Fleming 3-pointer followed by a Molly Hartnett layup had the Bearcats up 12-7.
The Bearcat depth continued to shine as Vazquez stroked a 3-pointer to cap the first quarter scoring and put the Bearcats up 19-9.
“She is working all the time,” McConkey said of Vazquez. “… She can shoot it from the outside and then she is just so quick.”
A 3-point play by another of the Bearcat super-subs Caely Kesten gave Northwest its biggest lead of the night with 5:48 left before halftime at 29-13.
The Lions clawed back into the game in the third quarter and pulled within five points on a 3-pointer by Brooke Stauffer. McConkey had the answer though with back-to-back buckets to push the lead back to nine. McConkey hit her first eight shot attempts of the game.
“A lot of teams like to double, but then everyone else on the floor can score so I can look for the open person,” McConkey said. “Today, I feel like they didn’t really double as much so it was easier for me to score.”
The Lions got back with six early in the fourth quarter, but Kesten had a 3-pointer from the top of the key to stretch the margin back out. Southern never got the margin any closer than eight again.
“C.K. made a huge shot when we were struggling to score,” Meyer said.
McConkey capped career-day with a blocked 3-pointer into the Lion bench with under a minute to play as the exclamation point.
“It was a little scary, she shouldn’t have been that open, but I was lucky that I got there on time,” McConkey laughed. “But to be able to block it into the stands, that is pretty good.”
McConkey finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting.
“Most of her stuff just came in the flow of our half-court offense,” Meyer said. “She picked her spots where she had space, she attacked, she was strong, used shot fakes and finished around there. She was just really locked in today.”
Vasquez had nine points while Hartnett and Kesten had six each. Nine Bearcats scored in the game as Meyer went ten deep and Northwest’s bench out-scored Southern’s 22-9.
“We can just go, go, go the whole game,” McConkey said. “We have a bunch of people coming off the bench, so we can go 100 percent.”
Southern was led by. 6-foot-3 All-MIAA center Madi Stokes with 15 points, but Northwest limited her to just 6-of-13 shooting on mostly shots in the paint.
Northwest will look to extend its 3-game winning streak on Monday when Pittsburg State visits Maryville. The Gorillas have a 17-game winning streak against Northwest going back to 2011.