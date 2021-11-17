MARYVILLE, Mo. — It has been a season of broken records for Northwest Missouri State soccer. The Bearcats have broken school records for wins (13), goals (41), assists (32) and shots on goal (161).
Now the Bearcats will have a chance to cap the season with another first for the program — a trip to the NCAA Division-II Tournament.
“It was a recognition of the work that the girls did,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said. “It was nice that the committee took into consideration the body of work in the season and the schedule that we played.”
Northwest earned an at-large bid and the seventh seed in the Central Region.
“Oh man, historically, it has never happened,” Gordon said. “Every year, the goal is to get to the pinnacle, right? You want to win a national championship, or have the opportunity to compete for one.”
The Bearcats will play second-seeded Emporia State on Friday at 1 p.m. in Emporia.
It is the third matchup of the year between the Bearcats and the Hornets. Northwest lost 4-1 on October 3 and then lost 2-0 in last week’s MIAA semifinals.
“They are very, very well coached,” Gordon said. “They are very dynamic in the attack, very organized defensively and their girls just battle for each other and their team. For us, we have to show up. We didn’t generate very much offense in the games, previous. We have some work to do this week to see if we can make ourselves a little more relevant in and around their goal.”
The MIAA has four teams in the bracket with top-seeded Central Missouri playing eighth-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma. The 4/5 matchup is Oklahoma Baptist at Minnesota State.
Central Oklahoma is the six seed and will travel to third-seeded Bemidji State.