KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have had their issues on the offensive end of the court all season. Thursday night in Kansas City, those troubles were amplified against the MIAA’s best defensive team. The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers held the Bearcats to 23% from the field in a 65-43 win in the MIAA quarterfinals.
“We didn’t play very well, especially offensively, but they had a lot to do with that too,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “They’re good, and one of the best defenses in the country. They’re long and do a good job scouting wise.
“We struggled defensively at times after starting the game pretty good. 12-for-52 from the field is tough, but I thought we played hard and battled.”
The Bearcats finished 15-15 this year after going 17-12 a season ago. Northwest will return everyone next season with senior Paityn Rau who had to sit out this season as the only graduate.
“I think we’ve grown as a team and we’re a little tougher than we were last season,” Caely Kesten said. “We finished .500, which is about where we were last year. It’s not exactly where we want to be, but we also lost a few games that we should win. I think going into next season we come in with a little more experience and a tougher mentality going into next season.”
Sophomore Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats this season with a 13-points per game average. The sophomore guard was second on team with 10 points in the loss Thursday night.
Kelsey Fields led the MIAA with just under 10 rebounds per game this season and finished second on the team with an average of seven points per game. The sophomore was held scoreless and recorded just four rebounds against the Lopers.
Emma Atwood led the team with 13 points and 10 rebounds. In 19 games, the sophomore averaged six points and seven rebounds per game.
“I think in the last four years, we’ve continued to build off of what we did previously,” Atwood said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction, but last year there were a lot of close games that we had last year where didn’t come out on top and it was similar this year. So we’re going to have to focus on those close and being able to finish them out.”
The Bearcats hung with Nebraska-Kearney early and held an early lead with five points from Harnett. The two teams were tied at seven with 04:45 left in the first quarter, but a 12-2 Lopers’ fun put Northwest down 19-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we had done a good job of the next-play mentality the last couple of weeks, but I think we got frustrated when we weren’t making shots early,” Meyer said.
The Bearcats trailed by double digits for most of the second quarter. The Lopers led by 18 with just over a minute left in the second, but five-straight points that included a buzzer-beater from Atwood, gave Northwest a boost going into halftime.
“Even playing as bad as we’d played, Emma (Atwood) hitting that three at the buzzer to go into the locker room down 13, we were still in the game,” Meyer said. “But I thought we just played a little too frustrated.”
Northwest cut the deficit to 11 early in the third but were outscored 9-4 to the end the quarter. The Lopers opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run, giving them their biggest lead of the day.
“We’re confident that our kids are going to continue to improve with the time put in,” Meyer said. “We had some kids out as well that we’ll add to it and obviously always looking for ways to improve our program. But I think our foundation of how they are as teammates, how hard they work, and just attitude wise. Confidence is one thing I think we’ve taken a step with. Just making sure the continue build that understanding of how good they are and how good our program can be.”