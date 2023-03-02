CK

Northwest guard Caely Kesten shoots on Thursday night against Nebraska-Kearney in Kansas City. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have had their issues on the offensive end of the court all season. Thursday night in Kansas City, those troubles were amplified against the MIAA’s best defensive team. The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers held the Bearcats to 23% from the field in a 65-43 win in the MIAA quarterfinals.

“We didn’t play very well, especially offensively, but they had a lot to do with that too,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “They’re good, and one of the best defenses in the country. They’re long and do a good job scouting wise.

