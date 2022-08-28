22-09-01 NW Soc Case6.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest forward Kaitlyn Case is fouled from behind after she beat the Drury defense on Sunday at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a year where the fall sports teams at Northwest Missouri State are as highly ranked as a collective as they have ever been, the Bearcats started off right with five wins, a draw and no losses in their first competitive weekend.

The No. 12 ranked and MIAA favorites Bearcat volleyball team (4-0) was the first to get going in Canyon, Texas, at the Britkare Lady Buff Classic. The Bearcats rolled through their first three matches with sweeps of St. Mary’s (Texas) (25-16, 25-12, 25-19), Adams State (25-12, 25-15, 25-20) and UC Colorado Springs (28-26, 25-13, 25-11).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags