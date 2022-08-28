MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a year where the fall sports teams at Northwest Missouri State are as highly ranked as a collective as they have ever been, the Bearcats started off right with five wins, a draw and no losses in their first competitive weekend.
The No. 12 ranked and MIAA favorites Bearcat volleyball team (4-0) was the first to get going in Canyon, Texas, at the Britkare Lady Buff Classic. The Bearcats rolled through their first three matches with sweeps of St. Mary’s (Texas) (25-16, 25-12, 25-19), Adams State (25-12, 25-15, 25-20) and UC Colorado Springs (28-26, 25-13, 25-11).
The highlight match of the weekend was a top-15 showdown with host West Texas A&M, who is ranked 14th.
Northwest took the opening set 25-16 and the second 25-22. West Texas A&M bounced back with a 29-27 win in the third set.
The Bearcats’ season ended last year with a pair of 5-set losses after jumping ahead 2-0. Northwest didn’t let that happen on Saturday and won the fourth set 25-22.
Payton Kirchhoefer was the tournament MVP with 45 kills. Alyssa Rezac made the all-tournament team after racking up 130 assists and nine aces. Jaden Ferguson made the all-tournament team with 32 kills and the middle hitters Abby Brunssen and Avery Kemp had 29 and 28 kills respectively. Kristen Ford had 55 digs.
Soccer had a pair of matches on opening weekend with a Friday road trip to Wayne State where Hannah Stirling scored a first-half goal which held up for a 1-0 win.
“We left off last season with a really high expectation for our girls and it is just going up from here,” forward Kaitlyn Case said.
Northwest played the weekend without All-MIAA forward Kaylie Rock, who is expected to return to the lineup soon.
“We are excited to get her back from her injury,” Case said.
The Bearcats had their home opener on Sunday with a fellow playoff team from last season visiting Bearcat Pitch with 2021 GLVC Tournament champion Drury.
Like Northwest, Drury has been a team on the rise in recent seasons with no wins in 2018, three in 2019, five in the 2021 spring season and 16 last year.
“It was a good challenge,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said.
The first half was back and forth with each team having spurts of possession and the Bearcats getting the only two shots on goal.
Drury got the wind in the second half and took command of the possession game, but the Bearcat defense and freshman keeper Lily Ellis proved ready for the task with four saves in the period.
“She plays with a lot of experience, you wouldn’t know these are her first couple starts as a Bearcat,” defender Sydney Mueller said. “She has fit in great with us.”
While Drury had possession, Bearcat center backs Mueller and Letycia Bonifacio made it difficult for anyone to get a good shot at Ellis’ goal.
“It is that communication without communicating sort of thing,” Mueller said. “You know where she is always going to be.”
Northwest generated the best chance of the day with Case driving around her defender and generating a shot for Linsi Mashburn which was saved by Drury’s Kaitlin Knetzke. The rebound went to Caroline Sanders with Knetzke still recovering and her shot was headed away from the open net by a Drury defender.
“She is a very good 1v1 attacker,” Gordon said of Case. “She doesn’t always showcase it, but when she flips the switch and decides she wants to let the opponent see that, and the coaches see that, and the crowd, she can do some pretty special things. She created some chaos there for the last 10 minutes of the match.”
Case made another drive minutes later which created a shot for herself which was saved by Knetzke and then Teagan Blackburn’s rebound shot sailed over the goal.
The Bearcat offense will likely get a boost from the return of Rock, but the defense getting a pair of shutouts to begin the season has the team excited.
“That has been big for us, we have a lot of experience this year,” Mueller said. “A lot of us have already played together last year. That has been nice so we are just playing tight defense. We’ve been working on that a lot this summer — just staying connected and keeping our goalie safe back there.”
The Bearcat soccer team is back at home on Thursday, giving fans a chance for a Thursday double-header as they play Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. before the football team opens its season at 7 p.m. against Fort Hays State.
“There is nothing like playing Bearcat soccer on Bearcat Pitch,” Mueller said.
The volleyball team is in Denver for the weekend at the Premier Challenge. The Bearcats play No. 13 Angelo State at noon on Friday before a 7 p.m. match with No. 4 MSU-Denver. The Bearcat cross-country teams open their seasons on Friday with the home Bearcat Open at 6 p.m.