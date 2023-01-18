22-03-03 NWTF Tiff2.jpg
Northwest's Tiffany Hughey runs last season at the MIAA Indoor Championships at Hughes Fieldhouse.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bearcat fans will have the opportunity to watch a Bearcat team ranked No. 1 in the nation twice in the next three weeks at home. The Northwest women’s 4x400-meter relay team ran the fastest time in the nation this past weekend at the Graduate Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The team consists of Kennedi Cline, Chloe Saenz, Luisarys Toledo and Tiffany Hughey. The run also broke the school record with a 3:44.37.

