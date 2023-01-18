MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bearcat fans will have the opportunity to watch a Bearcat team ranked No. 1 in the nation twice in the next three weeks at home. The Northwest women’s 4x400-meter relay team ran the fastest time in the nation this past weekend at the Graduate Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The team consists of Kennedi Cline, Chloe Saenz, Luisarys Toledo and Tiffany Hughey. The run also broke the school record with a 3:44.37.
“That was crazy,” Northwest coach Brandon Masters said. “That was a great, great time. I think I mentioned to someone that it is one of the top-20 times in D-II history on a 200 bank. And none of those top-20 have been done in January. So it is pretty exciting.
“The girls were ready to run pretty fast. I think we missed out on maybe a second and a half. We had some issues and errors. I think we are faster than that. Certainly this early, I didn’t expect to run that fast, but when your anchor Tiffany Hughey drops a 53.6 split, you are going to run fast no matter who else is on the other three legs.”
The 4x400 team and all the other Bearcats will have the opportunity to compete in front of their home fans over the next few weeks with the Northwest Open this Saturday and the Bearcat Invitational scheduled for February 2 through February 4.
“It is always great to be home,” Masters said. “It is a fast track and our kids know how to run on it.”
Freshman Truman Hare gave the Bearcats another champion at the Graduate Classic with a 21.62 in the 200-meter dash — the third fastest time in Northwest history — and a 48.41 in the 400-meter run.
“It is my first indoor season, I think I’ve run one meet indoor and that is it,” Hare said. “I think I’ve done well for that. As a team, I think we are doing real well.”
Kemuel Sloan won the triple jump with a 47-foot-0.75 jump — the eighth-best in school history.
“He is just a fantastic kid,” Masters said. “He works so hard and he wants to be great.”
Other top-three finishes came from Ally Hammond in the 60-meter hurdles, Enrico Cavagna in the 60-meter dash, Kaylee Harp in the 600-meter run and Cline in the 200-meter dash.
The two home meets give Northwest the opportunity to test itself against the competition they will see at the MIAA Indoor Championships at the end of February in Pittsburg, Kansas.