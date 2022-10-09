PITTSBURG, Mo.. — As the official Saturday in Pittsburg waved his arms signaling an incomplete pass on Mike Hohensee’s 2-point conversion attempt to Cole Hembrough, he also waved off any room for error if the Bearcats are going to maintain their 17-season playoff bid streak.
Northwest Missouri State (4-2, 4-2 MIAA) suffered its second loss of the season as the ninth-ranked Bearcats fell to seventh-ranked Pittsburg State (6-0, 6-0 MIAA) on Saturday afternoon in The Jungle.
“That’ll be a discussion for Monday,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said of the road they face. “Our back’s against the wall and we gotta win out.”
The early part of the game was a defensive battle with neither team able to establish a running game. Northwest finished with 40 yards rushing while Pittsburg State had just 23.
That meant the game was up to the quarterbacks with Pittsburg State’s Chad Dodson and Northwest’s Braden Wright.
Big plays fueled a big first half for Dodson and the Gorillas. They struck first with a flea flicker play where Dodson found a wide-open Bryce Murphy for a 49-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
Northwest got on the board next with Wright connecting with Kashan Griffin for 40 yards and Cole Lammel hitting a 29-yard field goal to cut the margin to 7-3.
Dodson went deep again two drives later and found Devon Garrison for a 64-yard touchdown with 1:59 left in the half.
“Long story short, we just have to tackle better,” senior captain Elijah Green said. “We can live with explosive plays, but we can’t live with explosive scores.”
A quick 3-and-out gave the ball back to Pittsburg State and Dodson threw his third touchdown pass of the half with 13 seconds to go and increased the lead to 21-3 at the break.
“I felt like we were playing tentative again, kinda like we were the week before against Western,” Rich Wright said.
The Bearcats got their first touchdown on the second drive of the second half with a 9-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 3-yard Jamar Moya touchdown run.
“We are willing to fight,” Moya said. “We battle all four quarters until the clock hits zero.”
Early in the fourth quarter, it was an 11-play, 80-yard drive that found the end zone on a fake field goal where holder Mike Hohensee stood up and the Bearcats ran a play out of the swinging gate and Hohensee hit Jadon Brady for a 5-yard touchdown. The Bearcats missed a 2-point conversion and the Gorilla lead was 21-16 with 8:21 to play.
“We came down here to play to win,” Rich Wright said. “We just can’t spot anybody that many points.”
The Gorillas got their first first-down of the second half with a pass interference on the next drive, but Northwest held there to force a punt.
“I learned that we are always going to battle back,” Green said. “No matter what the scoreboard shows, we are going to give everything we have and going scratch and claw to get back in the game.”
The Bearcats drove to the Gorilla 41 on the next possession, but Wright was sacked for the fourth time in the game on fourth down and Pittsburg State took over on downs.
Pittsburg State picked up its only non-penalty first down of the second half on the next drive with a 20-yard pass to Christian Carter. That got the Gorillas close enough for a 45-yard Cross Holmes field goal to extend the lead to 24-16 with 2:25 left.
Northwest took over with no timeouts at their own 22. Wright converted a third-and-8 with a pass to Griffin and then converted a third-and-12 with a 13-yard run.
Wright found Trevon Alexander for 12 yards and then dialed up Moya for a 34-yard gain to the 1-yard line.
“I was just trying to make a play — that is really it,” Moya said.
The sixth-year senior who has been battling a back injury drove into the end zone for a touchdown on a scramble to his left with 12 seconds left, but was hit as he landed and injured.
Hohensee, the starting quarterback when healthy, came in for the 2-point try. The junior scrambled to his right and fired a pass to Hembrough, who the official ruled bobbled the ball and was out of bounds before he controlled it.
Pittsburg State recovered the onside kick and knelt to end the game.
“I was proud of the way our entire football team played in the second half,” Rich Wright said. “For as disappointed as I was in the first half, I was extremely proud of what they did in the second half.”
Wright finished with 301 yards passing — completing 27-of-51. He was the team’s leader in rushing yards with 27 gained before sacks cut into that total.
The Bearcats had 24 first downs compared to 17 for Pittsburg State. They out-gained the Gorillas 346-306 and neither team turned the ball over.
The Bearcats now face having to win their last five games to give themselves their best chance at a playoff berth. That road starts at home next Saturday against Washburn (4-2, 4-2 MIAA), who faces the same situation.
“The message is: Come in Monday and get to work, execute and go 1-0 next week,” Moya said.