22-10-13 NWFB Fisher.jpg
Northwest Missouri State's Jake Fisher (95) attempts to block field goal by Pittsburg State's Cross Holmes on Saturday in Pittsburg. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

PITTSBURG, Mo.. — As the official Saturday in Pittsburg waved his arms signaling an incomplete pass on Mike Hohensee’s 2-point conversion attempt to Cole Hembrough, he also waved off any room for error if the Bearcats are going to maintain their 17-season playoff bid streak.

Northwest Missouri State (4-2, 4-2 MIAA) suffered its second loss of the season as the ninth-ranked Bearcats fell to seventh-ranked Pittsburg State (6-0, 6-0 MIAA) on Saturday afternoon in The Jungle.

