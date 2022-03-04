KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State’s season ended earlier than it would have hoped with an MIAA quarterfinal loss on Friday afternoon to Nebraska-Kearney, but after the game, Bearcat coach Austin Meyer couldn’t help but look forward to the future with this group.
“You talk about three freshmen (point guards) playing in a game like that against an experienced Kearney team,” Meyer said. “We’re not going anywhere for a while — our program. We got it to a good spot and we are going to keep getting better.”
One of those three freshmen at the point is Molly Hartnett. The 2021 MIAA Freshman of the Year had 26 points for the Bearcats in the 52-47 loss. Hartnett remains a freshman despite playing last year due to the COVID-19 rule granting an extra year of eligibility.
Neither team could find its offense in Municipal Auditorium at first. The first points of the game didn’t come until three minutes and 28 seconds in when Loper graduate student Haley Simental hit a jumper.
The Bearcats had no answer once Kearney began scoring. The lead grew to 11-0 with the Bearcats going 0-8 from the floor and committing five turnovers before senior Mallory McConkey finally got her team on the board with a fade-away jumper in the paint.
“They don’t give you anything easy,” Meyer said.
The Loper lead was 13-2 after the first quarter and Northwest shot just 9.1 percent in the opening 10 minutes.
“Two points in the first quarter probably isn’t going to get it done, but I was proud of our kids for fighting and battling,” Meyer said.
Hartnett kept Northwest in the game in the second quarter as she was 4-of-5 in the period with nine points. Jillian Fleming had the only other points for the Bearcats in the quarter as the Lopers extended the margin to 26-13.
“We had a couple extra days to really lock in on what we wanted to do defensively,” Loper coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Our kids always do a really, really good job with the attention to detail with the scout, but I thought especially today, they were really on point with the scout, and did a great job of giving lots of effort defensively and getting stops.”
The Kearney lead got as high as 19 points in the third quarter with just over 15 minutes left in the game after a pair of baskets by Loper center Brooke Carlson. A quick 7-0 run by Northwest cut the margin to 12 points with Fleming hitting a 3-pointer and baskets by Kelsey Fields and Vazquez.
A buzzer-beater by Kearney’s Klaire Kirsch pushed the lead back to 17 to end the third.
Needing to find a spark to put some pressure on the Lopers, Meyer went small in the fourth with Hartnett and Evelyn Vazquez playing the entire quarter together.
“When shots aren’t falling, I’m trying to play both ends of the floor,” Vazquez said. “Even when it comes to just denying their point guard from getting the ball — anything to disrupt their offense.”
Around his two point guards, sophomore forward Jayna Green was on the floor for all but 65 seconds and Meyer rotated guards Peyton Kelderman, Emma Atwood and McConkey in the forward spots.
The spark ignited to begin the period with Northwest scoring on its first five possessions of the fourth. In less than three minutes, it was a 11-0 Northwest run and suddenly the margin was down to 44-38 with seven minutes left.
The Bearcats went cold again and Kearney made 3-of-4 free throws to push the lead back to nine.
Hartnett converted a 3-point play and then a layup to pull the Bearcats within four points with 2:46 on the clock.
“She is a competitor,” Meyer said. “That is what she does for us. She is a very confident kid. She was locked in, got downhill and was very aggressive. (She) willed us to get back into that game.”
The Bearcat defense forced a miss, but Northwest could not slice into the margin further. The Lopers made a free throw to push the lead to five. Hartnett cut it to a 1-score game with a jumper with 47 seconds left to make it a 48-45 margin.
The Lopers hadn’t hit a field goal the entire quarter, but with 22 seconds left, Simental did what a veteran point guard is supposed to do and hit a clutch jumper.
“When you have as much experience as our team has in close games and late-game things like that, we are kinda to the point where we can all look at each other and say ‘Calm down, it is going to be ok, we’ll figure it out,’” Eighmey said.
Hartnett scored again with 16 seconds on the clock, but after Kearney’s Elisa Backes missed the first free throw, sealed the game with a foul shot with 15 seconds to go.
Northwest missed on the other end and Backes added another foul shot for the final 5-point margin of victory.
“We could have just quit and got beat by 25, walked out of here and said we had a decent season,” Meyer said. “But our kids didn’t do that. They just fought and gave us a chance to win. That is all you can ask for.”
In addition to Hartnett’s 26, Vazquez had six and Fleming had five. The Lopers had four players with at least nine points, led by Trinity Law’s 10.
Northwest finishes the season 17-12 and 12-10 in the MIAA, the most wins overall and in conference since the 2010-2011 MIAA Championship season.
“We shocked a lot of teams this year,” Hartnett said. “And I think next year, it is going to be even better.”