Northwest senior Luke Waters celebrates with Diego Bernard (1) after Bernard found him for a basket on Sunday at Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The way the Bearcats’ hopes for a fourth-straight national championship ended was evidence of how incredible the unprecedented run of 3-straight national titles has been. In postseason college basketball, one moment can be the difference between a national championship and a season ending.

On Sunday night, those moments went in the favor of GAC champion Southern Nazarene (27-4; 21-1 GAC) and against Northwest Missouri State (31-3; 20-2 MIAA) in a 61-57 loss.

