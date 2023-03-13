MARYVILLE, Mo. — The way the Bearcats’ hopes for a fourth-straight national championship ended was evidence of how incredible the unprecedented run of 3-straight national titles has been. In postseason college basketball, one moment can be the difference between a national championship and a season ending.
On Sunday night, those moments went in the favor of GAC champion Southern Nazarene (27-4; 21-1 GAC) and against Northwest Missouri State (31-3; 20-2 MIAA) in a 61-57 loss.
“I thought we were good enough to do it again, I really did,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “But we got beat tonight and that is postseason. It is tough. And again, I thought they (Southern Nazarene) played a heck of a game.”
Those moments led to the end of Diego Bernard and Luke Waters’ Bearcat careers as the seniors went out as 3-time national champions and 5-time MIAA champions.
“For Diego, I am not sure that people really — and I think they appreciate him — but I just don’t think people understand the level of competitiveness, the level of violence, the level of toughness, the level of energy he has,” McCollum said. “And ultimately the level that he has represented exactly what we want out of a Bearcat. I mean, he is the definition of it.”
Bernard and Waters came to Northwest very differently.
Bernard, a star at Lafayette in St. Joseph, was someone coach Ben McCollum took notice of as a sophomore in high school on a team that featured Division-I recruit Caleb Bennett.
“I told his coach, give me that kid, that kid is it,” McCollum said. “I’m heartbroken that I don’t get to see him everyday next year. It is tough.”
McCollum knew who reminded him of himself with how he approached the game though. The coach wanted guys who approached the game like Bernard on his team.
“He has got that dog, that fight,” McCollum said. “A lot of people have a fight or flight mentality when things don’t go your way. He doesn’t have the flight in him, he just has the fight. I’ve always fancied myself that way to where I’m a fighter.”
Bernard began his true freshman year as the team’s sixth man, but by the seventh game of the season, he took his place in the starting lineup alongside Trevor Hudgins to form the best backcourt in the history of Division-II basketball.
“He is a special teammate too,” McCollum said. “For me, he exemplifies what I love in a player. Every ounce of it."
The Robin to Hudgins’ Batman on the offensive end of the floor through his first four seasons, Bernard showed that he was more than capable of leading an elite team this season and was named the MIAA Player of the Year and Central Region Player of the Year.
“These five years, it has been crazy,” Bernard said. “Him (McCollum) taking a chance on me my sophomore year when I wasn’t getting the looks that I thought I should have been, or wanted to. He took a chance on me and I just wanted to play my heart out for him every day that I was here, every game. And just try to give back to what he gave me my sophomore year. It has been a good ride.”
Waters came to Northwest as a lightly-recruited player who was offered a partial scholarship by McCollum and redshirted his first season. All Waters did the next four seasons was start 103 games, score 1,135 points and help the Bearcats win three national championships.
“He came in on a $3,000 scholarship and earned a full by the end of his third year, and then won three national championships,” McCollum said. “… A lot of the guys who come in, come in on low-money scholarships and then they just fight for playing time and fight for their scholarship, fight for whatever. He exemplifies that. Again, much the same, great teammate, great human being. Going to be as successful as it gets.”
The Bearcats jumped on Southern Nazarene early with a 14-8 lead, but Bernard had two quick fouls and was limited to just over six minutes in the first half. Without the Bearcat star in the game, Southern Nazarene kept pace the rest of the half and went into halftime trailing 32-25.
“The first half, they really had us on our heels and really had us rattled,” Southern Nazarene coach Adam Bohac said.
The second half belonged to Crimson Storm star Javon Jackson and his 3-pointer with ten minutes left in the game gave Southern Nazarene its first lead since it was 4-2.
A layup by Nick Davis put the GAC champions up 50-46.
“Defensively, we didn’t get consistent stops,” McCollum said. “I didn’t think our ball screen coverage was fantastic. Probably got over-extended, didn’t trust it enough and they hit some really tough shots.”
Back-to-back baskets from Bernard drew Northwest back even, but Jackson responded with a 3-pointer with 5:14 left. Baskets from Isaiah Jackson and Waters put Northwest back up one, but Southern Nazarene came back with Mo Wilson II and Davis scoring.
With 41 seconds left, Northwest junior Wes Dreamer hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57.
Jackson had the answer. He spun for a jumper on the baseline over Bernard and knocked down the shot with 14 seconds left for the lead.
“Coach believing in me,” Jackson said. “He told me before, I was going to knock it down. And then I knocked it down.”
Bernard came back down the court and was fouled. He missed the front end of the 1-and-1 with five seconds left and Northwest was left to press and foul until they got into the bonus. It appeared as though Dreamer had a steal and layup, but the officials ruled that the ball bounced on the baseline as Dreamer collected it. They reviewed the call and it stood.
Northwest sent Adokiye Iyaye to the line for a 1-and-1 and the 82 percent foul shooter made both.
“That is a great environment and we’ve been preparing the whole year to play a team like that,” Iyaye said. “Just being able to knock those two free throws down was very thrilling.”
Jackson finished with a game-high 24 points while Davis had 15 and Tyler McGhie had 10. For Northwest, Bernard had 14, Waters had 12, Jackson had 10 and Dreamer had nine.
“Again, I can’t overstate how good of an opponent that was,” Bohac said. “To win in that environment, against that team, in this building — it takes more than just somebody playing really good. It takes a bunch of character and a bunch of other stuff, and that is the part that is perhaps the most satisfying.”