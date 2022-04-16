MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last four months since the end of the Northwest Missouri State football season has provided fans with more than enough time to discuss the upcoming season and the most talked about position in those discussions is unsurprisingly the quarterback position.
Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee aren’t immune to seeing the chatter around the team and their position, but for Wright, he is also glad to have the perspective of what he went through last season.
“I almost lost my life before a football game last year,” Wright said. “I’m just out here having fun at this point. I was hours away from dying. Every day is just a blessing. I’m just lucky to be here.”
After Wright opened his third season as Northwest’s starting quarterback, his life was turned upside down with a twisted intestine that required emergency surgery.
While Wright was sidelined, Hohensee stepped in as the team’s starting quarterback and got off to a tremendous start in Warrensburg with a 14-for-18 game passing for 260 yards and accounting for six total touchdowns.
But the next week, Hohensee suffered an injury that had doctors thinking he’d miss several weeks. He dealt with the pain and extremely limited mobility and pushed through.
Eventually Wright came back and the two shared time with Hohensee remaining the starter. Wright had lost 20 pounds and knew he wasn’t back to where he had been.
Hohensee’s mobility kept improving and in a game that offered some symmetry to his first start, Hohensee completed 14-of-18 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska-Kearney in what amounted to an MIAA title game. He also had a 56-yard touchdown run which signaled to everyone that he was healthy again.
The quarterback room’s bad luck struck again in the first playoff game as Hohensee was injured once more — this time it ended his season.
“I wouldn’t say 100 percent,” Hohensee said of how he was feeling at the Spring Game. “It definitely feels good to be back on a field again and be able to compete.”
Wright was stellar in relief of Hohensee in the first round, completing 11-of-15 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
Wright then led the team to a road win at Harding before the season ended in the region championship to eventual national champion Ferris State.
Now Wright has used the offseason to build back his strength.
“It does feel really good,” Wright said. “Last year, when I came back, I came back 20 pounds lighter than what I started the season at. I was healthy. I just wasn’t myself. Now, I’ve had a whole offseason to get strength back and get weight back. It feels good.
“Mike is trending back healthy too, We were kind of a wounded warrior QB group as well at the end of the year last year.”
It is rare in college football to see two quarterbacks that have proven they can be starters stay together, but offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy says these two are special with how they have approached it.
“There is no way that would have worked if they weren’t good young men,” Sturdy said. “And there is no way that would have worked if they were just looking for themselves and not for the team. Obviously they both want to be in there, they both want to be successful, but they also understand that I’m willing to play both of them because I trust both of them and they can both get the job done.”
Sturdy also says he is approaching it differently as well and doesn’t see playing two quarterbacks as a negative.
“It is just like any other position, we are just going to roll with it,” Sturdy said. “It is not like a two-quarterback system. It is an ‘I got two really good quarterbacks’ system and they are both going to play. It has been good so far. I’m sure there will be challenges, but really it’s easy — I say if you drive and score, you’re in; if we have to punt, you’re out. So it’s been really easy so far.”
As last year proved, hardly any team goes through the season only playing one quarterback. Northwest wasn’t the only team to learn that either as Ferris State didn’t have their starter against the Bearcats, but had one of Division-II’s top passers on the bench ready to step in.
With a young team around the quarterback spot, the Bearcats feel fortunate to have both Wright and Hohensee on their roster.
“The thing for me is how well they get along together,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “Nobody is worried about who is doing what. They are both working with the ones and they are both going to play. They are just worried about helping this football team win. I’m not sure I can give you a more positive compliment than that. It is going to be the strength of our offense.”