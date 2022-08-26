Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features quarterbacks Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists; July 21: TE Cole Hembrough; July 28: WR Trevon Alexander; Aug. 4: OT Nyjel White; Aug. 11 DB Cahleel Smith; Aug. 18: DT Zach Howard.
Last season showed why having at least two quarterbacks with the trust of the coaching staff is almost a necessity in modern college football.
“They are bought in,” Northwest Missouri State offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy said. “For young people, there is a lot to be learned from their leadership and how they handle the situation. A lot of us adults could learn a lot by watching that situation.”
After the first game of the season, 3-year starting quarterback Braden Wright had to have emergency intestinal surgery — a procedure which saved his life and put his season on hold for six weeks.
Mike Hohensee stepped in for Wright in Week 3 against Central Missouri and immediately showed what he was capable of with a 6-touchdown day in a 47-7 win over the Mules. Hohensee overcame a slow start the next week against Central Oklahoma to throw for two more touchdowns in a 38-0 win.
“It doesn’t matter who’s out there, we are ready to go,” Hohensee said.
In the win, Hohensee suffered an injury and was told that for the next five weeks he wouldn’t be able to run. The Bearcats kept Hohensee’s status close to the vest and the next week, even hobbled, he built a 23-7 lead over Missouri Western at halftime with the only Western score being a blown call on an incomplete pass ruled a fumble.
Hohensee threw two touchdowns and was pulled at halftime for Joseph Krause to manage the rest of the game and preserve Hohensee.
Hohensee threw three touchdowns the next week in a comeback win over Pittsburg State, but the Bearcats found themselves on the wrong end of a close game the next week at Washburn.
The next week, Wright was cleared to play again and both quarterbacks had a chance to find a rhythm against Northeastern State with Hohensee going 15-of-19 for 143 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while Wright was 4-for-5 for 81 yards and a touchdown.
“Sitting out — I guess technically that would have been the “smart” thing to do in air quotes — but I just want to do anything I can do to help the team no matter what role that is,” Wright said “I felt like the best way to honor my teammates and my coaches was to work my way back to the best of my ability. I don’t have any regrets about that.”
The next week was the big week for Hohensee as he was able to run again and showed Nebraska-Kearney that skill set with a 56-yard first-quarter touchdown. In a de-facto MIAA championship game, Hohensee had his best game with a 14-for-18 day with three touchdowns, no interceptions and his explosive run. Wright was also sharp in relief going 3-for-3 for 91 yards.
After five weeks with a combined negative-19 rushing yards for Hohensee, his legs were unlocked again and he had rushing days of 68, 54 and 96 the next three weeks.
“As a defensive coordinator, I’m sure it is not fun to prepare for two different quarterbacks,” Hohensee said.
Over the five weeks where both Hohensee and Wright played, Northwest averaged over 50 points per game.
“I was curious too how it would work because truthfully, we’ve never seen it to that extent,” Wright said. “It is fun. It keeps defenses on their toes for sure. It takes a special group overall, not just two quarterbacks. … It takes a special group to be able to handle those changeups and our team handled it so well. No matter what, I think our team will continue to handle stuff like that well.”
Wright continued to play well in reserve, but in the playoff opener, Hohensee was injured in the second quarter. Wright stepped into a 13-7 game and threw back-to-back touchdown strikes to end the half and put Northwest up 27-7.
Wright finished that game 11-for-15 for 178 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The next week, he led Northwest to 28-9 road playoff win over No. 7 Harding by going 10-for-16 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
The following week was a 16-for-30 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception performance at Ferris State and a 41-20 season-ending loss.
This offseason, Wright has worked to regain the 20 pounds he lost following his surgery.
“It was just getting stronger again because I was also very weak, not just light,” Wright said. “I would say that I’m not the strongest guy to begin with so that was definitely key to get some strength back. It was a slow process as you would expect.”
Hohensee’s road back has taken time too as he wasn’t 100 percent for spring ball, but is for the start of fall camp.
“I feel great,” Hohensee said.
The Bearcat coaching staff has said they plan to utilize both quarterbacks this season.
“The extraneous noise is ‘you got to make a decision,’ and the fact of the matter is we aren’t going to,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We are going to play both kids. We are going to utilize both their skill sets and we are going to have a lot of fun doing it.”
Branden Wright and Hohensee have both embraced the plan and in a college football landscape that sees more transfers than ever before, both decide to embrace the system and stay at Northwest.
“Honestly and truthfully, it never crossed my mind and I doubt it ever crossed Mike’s mind,” Wright said. “Coach Sturdy from the day he got here, he goes for the ‘Three Musketeers’ ‘All for one, one for all.’ That has been his motto since he got here. There is just so much more that I am here for than football too. It was never a thought in my mind. Whatever my role is, I’m happy to help the team in anyway that I can.”
“I feel at home here,” Hohensee said.