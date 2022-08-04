22-08-04 White.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State tackle Nyjel White blocks for Braden Wright last season against Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Editor's Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the offensive tackles and Nyjel White. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists; July 21: TE Cole Hembrough; July 28: WR Trevon Alexander.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat offensive line is replacing a lot of experience with Tanner Owen and Gabe Bautz moving on to NFL opportunities on the left side of the line, but while they look to fill the left side, the entire right side returns intact.

22-08-04 White2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee, left, celebrates a touchdown with tackle Nyjel White, right, last year in Warrensburg, Missouri.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags