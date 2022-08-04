This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Editor's Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the offensive tackles and Nyjel White. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists; July 21: TE Cole Hembrough; July 28: WR Trevon Alexander.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcat offensive line is replacing a lot of experience with Tanner Owen and Gabe Bautz moving on to NFL opportunities on the left side of the line, but while they look to fill the left side, the entire right side returns intact.
Junior Nyjel White is the anchor of that group for his right tackle spot.
“Nyjel had a great season,” Northwest offensive line coach Mike Cunningham said. “The biggest thing that I saw with him after the season is trying to step into more of a leadership role with Tanner being gone. ... He’s worked his tail off this summer.”
The Hickman High School product from Columbia came to Northwest after a dual-sport high-school career saw him succeed in basketball and football.
“Basketball was my thing growing up,” White said. “I definitely loved football though.”
White redshirted in 2018 and played in four games as a freshman in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. When White and the Bearcats came back for the 2021, he was atop the depth chart on the right side.
“Just coming up in the program, it was a ‘wait your turn’ type of thing and I knew I had guys older than me who were in front of me,” White said. “Once Austin Clarkson didn’t come back, we kinda needed a guy to step up at that tackle position. It gave me the opportunity. And I was there working already so when it was time to get into that gear, it was a smooth transition.”
Another new face in the starting lineup, Dalton Hill, started next to White at right guard last season and is back for his senior year. Junior center Mitch Goff returns as a three-year starter.
“It makes a guy sleep a little better at night to get them three back on the right side,” Cunningham said.
The continuity will be a big factor toward the team’s success according to White.
“Dalton coming back — that’s my guy,” White said. “I like to preach communication. If everyone is on the same page and you do something wrong, that is better than a bunch of people on different pages and it is all screwed up.”
Continuity is also key with who the unit will be keeping clean in the pocket with Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright both back. The coaching staff has repeatedly said that both quarterbacks will play.
“We trust both of them equally,” White said. “It is good to have both of them because just like last year, you could have one go down and there’s no drop off when the second one comes in.”
The left side is where the offensive line will have some new pieces, but junior Seth Zegunis looks to be an important piece after an injury derailed his chance to start on the right side last season.
At tackle, the Bearcats bought in 6-foot-6, 310-pound Andrew Theobald from Tusculum University.
“He is going to have to come in and earn the job — it is not just given to him,” Cunningham said.
Theobald brings some unteachable traits to the group.
“When you are 6’8 and 315 pounds that is kinda hard to pass up,” Cunningham said.
The Bearcats are also happy with the depth they have on the offensive line.
“Landon Ray, a kid out of Columbia — he has had a great summer,” Cunningham said. “Derec Weyer, a kid out of Harlan, Iowa, has had a great summer. We will just have to see how it all plays out.”