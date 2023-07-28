When Joseph Weiers began looking for a school to continue his football career after graduating from Livingstone College, a Division-II school in the CIAA Conference, he was focused on finding a Division-I program to punt at.
After combining for five wins the last two seasons for the Blue Bears, Weiers wanted a step up for how seriously football was taken and also how serious the role of special teams was taken.
“The winning that they’ve had there, it left me speechless,” Weiers said.
Northwest Missouri State underwent its own shift in the importance of special teams. The Bearcats have always taken it very seriously and been strong in that phase, but this spring, they made a big addition to the coaching staff and added JJ Aller as the kicking and punting coach.
Aller, a former kicker in the Arena League, has coached at Central Missouri, William Jewell and Missouri Valley in the past. He says he was watching the Northwest kicking game last season and believed he could help.
“I watched some film on them and I thought I could help,” Aller said. “I interviewed with he (Rich Wright) and coach Clayton (Brandon Clayton, special teams coordinator) and it just worked out.”
One of Aller’s recommendations to the Bearcats was getting a full-time punter and holder in the program. That suggestion revolved around practice time and not wanting a quarterback to be a holder.
During practices, quarterbacks need to work with the offense for a majority of the time. If the holder is the punter, that allows the specialists to spend the practice working on kicking and punting the entire time.
“I think it is going to benefit our kickers to have their holder available to them all throughout those practices,” Aller said. “We also liked the idea because that is a lot to put on your starting quarterback — to punt, hold, play quarterback and do all these different things.”
With Wright and Clayton agreeing to find a punter, the next step was finding the right punter, especially fairly late in the recruiting process. Aller began calling his friends in the kicking coaching space to see if anyone knew of a good fit.
“He has got a very strong leg, which is something you need in the Midwest with the wind and the cold,” Aller said. “… We wanted somebody with experience. We didn’t want a true freshman then put them on the field and hope that they could handle the pressure of college football right out of the gate. Him having that experience and being a little bit older, with us having the aspirations that we do as a team and trying to win a championship, we wanted to put the right piece there.”
Jacob Enns with EnnsZone Kicking in Tampa, Florida, had the solution with Weiers. After leaving Livingstone, Weiers had been training with Enns.
“That guy, man, has changed my life as far as recruiting,” Weiers said of Enns. “I could almost shed a tear here, talking about him. … He’s out there doing God’s work.”
Weiers, still fairly set on finding that Division-I landing spot, agreed to come up to Maryville for a visit. The visit was all he needed as he gave a soft commitment on the trip and later made it official.
“Definitely a little bit glamorous,” Weiers said with a laugh. “I enjoyed that part of it. … That was a really big step in the recruitment. It is not the only thing, but to have a school really go out like that, really shows that they care. That was an amazing time.
“… It just seems like a really special environment to be a part of.”
Weiers said he was won over by the way the Bearcats approached special teams. Last season, Weiers had seven punts blocked at Livingstone while the Bearcats haven’t allowed a blocked punt since 2019.
“When they were telling me about it, I was almost blushing a little bit,” Weiers said. “Once I heard that, I was ready to come on. Once I heard that, I knew that it was taken serious and they definitely knew what they were doing.”
Weiers got to meet his fellow specialists on the visit with sophomore long snapper Will Berendzen being the one he will work with the most. Weiers said they got along right away.
“Definitely a goofy guy,” Weiers said. “He is relatively quiet but he’s goofy. Definitely somebody I feel like I can click with. … The way he was slinging the ball back there, I’m pretty confident with how he’s going to do during the season.”
Aller has been impressed with the long snapper he inherited as well.
“There are very, very few errant snaps,” Aller said.
Returning kicker Cole Lammel showed off a bit during Weiers visit as he hit a 57-yard field goal. Lammel is coming off a sophomore season when he was the Third Team All-MIAA kicker and made 84 percent of his field goals — the second-highest percentage in the league.
“I was impressed to say the least with the kickers while I was out there,” Weiers said.
While Lammel made tremendous strides last season, the Bearcats will continue to have competition at kicker with Noah Guastella back after missing last season with an injury and Devin DeRousse also returning.
“I’m very lucky to have three guys that can kick at a lot of different schools,” Aller said. “We are very blessed to have that kind of talent on our roster. They work very hard and they are very coachable.”
Aller has worked with all three to build leg strength.
“I have a strength and conditioning background, so I’ve been working over time with impact leg-lock training, which is kicker-punter specific to develop leg acceleration,” Aller said. “All three of those guys have been doing it since I arrived.”
Northwest will open the season on August 31 in Joplin against Missouri Southern.
“For me, it is a matter of consistency,” Aller said. “Being able to repeat those kicks over and over again. That is what I’m looking for — who can be the most consistent of the group.”