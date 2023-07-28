F03vmUuWIAkCLSs.jpg

Joseph Weiers signed with Northwest earlier this month. 

When Joseph Weiers began looking for a school to continue his football career after graduating from Livingstone College, a Division-II school in the CIAA Conference, he was focused on finding a Division-I program to punt at.

After combining for five wins the last two seasons for the Blue Bears, Weiers wanted a step up for how seriously football was taken and also how serious the role of special teams was taken.

