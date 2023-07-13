MARYVILLE, Mo. — Chad Bostwick is familiar with the pressure that comes with a legendary last name around the Northwest Missouri State football program.
Just like Chad has risen to the position that his brother Scott held for so many years as Bearcat defensive coordinator — Chad shares the title with head coach Rich Wright — Isaac Vollstedt stepped into the position that his brother Jacob Vollstedt played as well as any ever have in a Bearcat uniform.
“I’ve got a little experience with that as well,” Bostwick said. “... It has never been a distraction for him. If you know Isaac or talk to him, he is as mentally tough of a kid as we have on our team. There is not a lot that rattles him.”
As soon as Isaac signed, Wright was quick to make the distinction between recruiting Jacob’s brother and recruiting Isaac.
“What I am excited about with Isaac and I told him this when I stared recruiting him at the beginning of his junior year is that I’m excited about Isaac Vollstedt, I’m not excited about Jake’s brother,” Wright said on Signing Day in 2018. “Isaac can play running back at Northwest, he is that good of a athlete. … He is going to carve out his own niche and be his own person.”
In the years that followed, Isaac Vollstedt has proven that he is capable of writing his own legacy. As a sophomore, he was simply too good to keep off the field. Despite having proven players like Jackson Barnes, Brody Buck and Sam Phillips as starters, the Bearcats rotated linebackers to give Vollstedt a chance.
“He was just too good to keep off the field,” Bostwick said.
Last season, Vollstedt took that full-time middle linebacker spot and became just the 12th Bearcat linebacker in history to make Don Hansen’s All-American selections. He finished with 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
“A lot of people might not realize that we are two very different players, but we are playing the same role,” Vollstedt said of his big brother.
Vollstedt has not only had players like Barnes, Buck and Phillips to learn from as a Bearcat. His brother remains in Maryville as a coach with the Maryville Spoofhounds.
“It is a well-balanced relationship on him not pressuring me and just kinda asking me for feedback,” Vollstedt said. “He is just kinda a mentor for me in that spot whenever I need it. Our relationship — I mean we are best friends. I was the best man at his wedding and he’s going to be the best man in mine. I talk to him every day a couple times a day.”
While Vollstedt is the leader of the linebacker room, junior Andrew Dumas gives him a proven running mate after earning a starting spot last season. Dumas had 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack.
“It is awesome,” Vollstedt said. “Andrew is a super nice kid and a super hard worker. I wouldn’t ask for anyone else right beside me.”
Around Vollstedt and Dumas, the Bearcats have a competition for the third linebacking spot led by sophomores Carter Olesen, Bryce Krone, Jakob Forslund, Parker Bowen, Carter Edwards and Ben Einess.
“We are very blessed with our position group,” Vollstedt said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who like to work hard and who buy into the system.”
The Bearcats open the season on August 31 at Missouri Southern with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“I’m here for the end goal of winning a national championship,” Vollstedt said. “The individual accolades are great, but I’m here for one goal and that is just to win a national championship.
“... If you want to be great, you are going to have some expectations, that is just how I’ve always viewed it.”