MARYVILLE, Mo. — Cahleel Smith only decided to play football again before his junior season at Fort Osage High School so he could play a year with his brother. That decision began Smith’s path to being an All-American honorable mention selection at Northwest Missouri State.
“I only started playing because I wanted to play with my brother one last time,” Smith said. “After my junior year, I was going to stop playing again, but I ended up playing one more year.”
After that initial junior season, Smith, who played basketball as well in high school, decided to play football another year and that led to two paths for college — both in the MIAA.
Washburn offered Smith a scholarship opportunity, but as Smith learned more about Northwest Missouri State, he knew that was where he belonged even if he had to go as a walk-on.
Smith admits that redshirting in 2019 was frustrating and then one year of sitting turned into two with the 2020 season being canceled.
“I was like third or fourth string, so it was kinda hard during the COVID years to try and get a starting spot,” Smith said.
Going into 2021 and a long-waited chance to debut on a college field, Smith was thrust into the starting lineup with classmate Trevon Peak having to miss the beginning of the season with a heart condition.
“It was very emotional, because I knew he was going through a tough time with that,” Smith said.
Smith stepped in and made his first career tackle and pass breakup against Fort Hays State in Week 1, then had two more tackles and another breakup against Central Missouri in the next game.
“Coming into camp, he was not the starter,” Northwest defensive backs coach Brandon Clayton said. “Then he just worked his tail off to get to where he got. He earned everything.”
The biggest thrill of the season for Smith came at the end of the team’s practice on Friday leading up to the third game. As coach Rich Wright was addressing his huddled team, he told them to watch the big screen for a video.
“Coach was just saying they made this hype video for Family Weekend and whatnot, and he us to turn to the monitor,” Smith said. “All of a sudden I see my parents on the monitor — on the big screen. I was just like so surprised.”
Smith’s parents came up on the screen and informed him that he had earned a scholarship.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Smith said. “I got emotional because my family told me that I was going to be receiving a scholarship. I started crying. It was an emotional moment for me because I felt like I worked hard for that moment.”
Smith was mobbed by his teammates after the announcement as he let his emotions got.
“The fun part is to watch his teammates celebrate with him,” Clayton said. “Those kids earn that. He put a lot of work in to get to that point.”
The product of hard work and determination. Congratulations Cahleel!#Family pic.twitter.com/C4cI0WhWSt— Northwest Football (@NWBearcat_FB) September 24, 2021
Two days later, Smith made his first career interception against the Bronchos. He kept that momentum throughout the season and earned a spot on Don Hansen’s All-American honorable mention list as well as First Team All-MIAA recognition.
“I was just playing my game,” Smith said. “I just play how I play when I get out there. I’m just comfortable. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything special really. I’m just out there doing my job.”
Smith was appreciative of the accolades, but says he wants more his sophomore year.
“I want to actually be an All-American,” Smith said. “I don’t want honorable mention. I want to actually be an All-American.”
A player who may help Smith accomplish his goals is the guy who’s job he stepped into last season.
“We take a lot of pride in our position,” Smith said. “We are probably one of the youngest positions right now and we are trying to get out there and just do our thing. Trevon Peak, he is a great athlete, great corner and great friend. He knows what he is doing out there. I feel like he is going to help us out a lot this year.”
Going into the Northeastern State game last season, the talk was about quarterback Braden Wright’s return from his medical issues, but he wasn’t the only one making a comeback in Tahlequah. Peak had his Bearcat debut delayed by a heart problem which needed checked out, but he was cleared to play late in the season and made an immediate impact.
“He got cleared at the end of last year,” Clayton said. “That was something he kinda battled through at the beginning of the season. It was kinda a freak accident. When you are dealing with a heart issue, you want to be 100 percent sure and do tests. I think he had to have a procedure done. He worked his way back in.
“It was really tough for him because he would have been playing a lot more. He was running with the ones and twos to start camp, then had half his season wiped out.”
The 6-foot-2 corner from Omaha made six tackles including a tackle for loss against the RiverHawks. In the regular-season finale he made his first career interception.
Now the sophomore cornerback duo appears ready to make a big impact this season, but having such a young pairing has Clayton excited for what they can become.
“Him and Cahleel, just taking that next step in our program as every down corners and complete corners — whether that be tackling, getting off blocks, coverage and being more vocal out there,” Clayton said. “As you lose people, the next group kinda has to take it and we are real excited to have those guys for the next two or three years.”
The depth at cornerback is also strong. Redshirt freshmen Andrew Bradley and Mayes Doggan may factor into the mix. Bradley was a state track and field champion in high school at Blue Valley West. Northwest added an upperclassmen to the group with junior Woobendy Guerrier, a transfer from Akron.
“Both those kids (Bradley and Doggan) are really what you want your corners to look like,” Clayton said. “Really excited for them. Those two are for sure guys that should come in, compete, push those guys and not settle. That is the same thing with Cahleel last year. Cahleel didn’t settle for where he was. He worked every day and you look up and he’s our starting corner even though he didn’t start camp that way.”
The safety group is inexperienced with Dedrick Strambler, Drew Dostal and Isaiah Nimmers all graduating. Another sophomore, Josh Turner, will have a bigger role this season as he moves from the nickel defender role to likely a full-time safety spot.
Tre’on Jones, Cole Elwood and Rhett Jordon saw special teams roles last season and are likely to see more defensive snaps this year. The team added Division-I transfer Charles Gadie to the defensive back group as well. He had 39 career tackles at Western Carolina.
“They are really motivated to get their spots,” Smith said. “They are really locked in this year because they know they can earn a spot.”
Clayton is excited about the redshirt freshman and true freshman class that has yet to debut as well.
“All those guys have more than enough physical tools,” Clayton said. “It is all about putting it together.”
Smith’s high goals go beyond just personal ones.
“I want to win the Natty,” Smith said. “That is the main goal right there. Like for me, I want to win that Natty. I’ve never won a championship like ever in my life so that is something I really want to do.”