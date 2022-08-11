2021-10-21 NW FB Smith.jpg
Northwest Missouri State cornerback Cahleel Smith tackles Washburn's James Letcher Jr., last season in Topeka.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Editor's Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the defensive backs and Cahleel Smith. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists; July 21: TE Cole Hembrough; July 28: WR Trevon Alexander; Aug. 4: OT Nyjel White.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Cahleel Smith only decided to play football again before his junior season at Fort Osage High School so he could play a year with his brother. That decision began Smith’s path to being an All-American honorable mention selection at Northwest Missouri State.

