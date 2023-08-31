MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last time Cahleel Smith played an MIAA snap, the All-American cornerback saved what many feel is the most impressive streak in Division-II football.
With 48 seconds left in what amounted to a play-in game, Smith intercepted the MIAA’s best quarterback Braden Gleason on a third-and-goal play to essentially end the game and continue the streak of 18-consecutive playoff appearances. No other team in Division-II history has ever had more than 10-straight years of playoff berths.
“I was in my head before the play even came up,” Smith said. “I just saw that the ball got thrown a little short — and I just went up there and grabbed it, tipped it to myself and I ended up catching the ball, saving us and making us go to the playoffs.”
For the second-straight year, Smith received All-American recognition last season and was a First Team All-MIAA defensive back despite an entirely new secondary around him.
“I tried coaching them up the best I can,” Smith said. “I know that I am a quiet guy, but I try to show them what to do instead of me having to talk. I try to lead by example instead of talking.”
Last season’s group even shifted as the season went with safety Charles Gadie getting injured in Week One and cornerback Trevon Peak also missing time. Now the group goes into this season as experienced as they’ve been in a while.
That starts with Smith at one corner spot, but the safeties also get a healthy return of Gadie along with Shane Fredrickson and Rhett Jordon after starting last season.
Both defensive backs coach Brandon Clayton and Smith grin when asked about Smith being the leader in the secondary, but that role has come with his experience even if he’s not the most talkative guy in the meeting room.
“Love him, love the kid,” Clayton said of Smith. “He is a competitive kid, quietly competitive kid. He just kinda goes about his business, takes care of things and competes out there for us.”
The spot opposite Smith is the most intriguing going into the season as Peak left football in the offseason to pursue his career. The initial Week 1 depth chart has sophomore Andrew Bradley listed as the starting cornerback.
Bradley saw action last year, making seven tackles in 10 games played.
Behind Smith and Bradley on the depth chart are a pair of transfers with senior Jianni Angulo from Grand View University and Austin McKinney from Saddleback College.
“It has been pretty fun,” Smith said. “Competition is really in that room. It is a lot of new faces and everything, a lot of transfers.”
Angulo was a 3-time all-conference selection at the NAIA level and performed well with a lot of snaps in last week’s Green-White Scrimmage.
“He comes from a really good program in Grand View,” Clayton said. “National champion and All-American there, so he brings experience. He is competitive and his energy has been great for us to add to the room.”
McKinney originally went to Saginaw Valley State out of high school before going to Saddleback College where he was the team’s defensive MVP. They offer different frames with McKinney standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds while Angulo is 5-foot-9, 177 pounds.
“Austin McKinney is an athlete who has bounced around, but really found a home at corner,” Clayton said.
Despite their differences, Clayton is comfortable with any of his top four corners on the field.
“In this conference, you are going to see different types of receivers and matchups are key,” Clayton said. “You are going to see bigger receivers. You are going to see smaller, quicker receivers. You are going to see good receivers as a whole. So to have depth and have multiple body types, and guys that are athletic, can run, compete and cover — that is going to help us out a lot this year I believe.”
The secondary will get tested tonight as Northwest travels to Joplin for the season-opener with Missouri Southern. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
“I’m ready,” Smith said. “I’m ready for sure. I’m tired of beating up my teammates every day. I’m ready to get out there and punch on somebody else.”