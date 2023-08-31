23-08-31 NW FB Cashleel.jpg
Northwest cornerback Cahleel Smith prepares for a snap during last Thursday’s Green-White Scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last time Cahleel Smith played an MIAA snap, the All-American cornerback saved what many feel is the most impressive streak in Division-II football.

With 48 seconds left in what amounted to a play-in game, Smith intercepted the MIAA’s best quarterback Braden Gleason on a third-and-goal play to essentially end the game and continue the streak of 18-consecutive playoff appearances. No other team in Division-II history has ever had more than 10-straight years of playoff berths.

