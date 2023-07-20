22-10-06 NWFB Brady.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State running back Jadon Brady returns a kickoff against Missouri Western this past fall in Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jadon Brady had goals of playing in the MIAA one day. The Savannah High School product had always assumed that his path would take him a few miles south to Missouri Western.

The All-State defensive back had visits on back-to-back days scheduled for Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. He never made it to the St. Joseph trip.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags