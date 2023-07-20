MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jadon Brady had goals of playing in the MIAA one day. The Savannah High School product had always assumed that his path would take him a few miles south to Missouri Western.
The All-State defensive back had visits on back-to-back days scheduled for Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. He never made it to the St. Joseph trip.
“I always thought that just being so close to Missouri Western, a lot of my family members have been Griffons in the past — that was kinda one of the first schools up on my radar,” Brady said. “But I went to a lot of camps around the MIAA. I went to team camp here sophomore year to senior year in high school. I never had a lot of interest in Northwest until my senior year whenever they had me come on an official visit near the end of February.
“I just talked to Coach (Rich) Wright, fell in love with what he was telling me about the family aspect, the culture and just that Northwest was a winning team every season. I fell in love with that and was actually supposed to go on a visit to Missouri Western the next day after Northwest and I ended up canceling that.”
Brady accepted the walk-on spot with the Bearcats and joined a crowded running back room with a lot to learn about playing running back at the collegiate level.
For Savannah, Brady was the speed complement to Evan Yount in the backfield. That meant Brady rarely had to worry about running between the tackles. That was obviously going to need to change in the MIAA.
“Going back to high school, I was kinda a scat back — played slot and a little bit of running back, but I never actually ran between the tackles,” Brady explained. “So coming in here as a running back, that first year was a transition.”
Brady bulked up — adding 15 pounds— and learned the Bearcat offense. His versatility has become a strength and earned him playing time as a redshirt freshman and he rushed for 126 yards and had a receiving touchdown.
His hard work culminated before the 2022 Spring Game when coach Rich Wright surprised him with a scholarship.
“I talked to Jackson Barnes my first year at Northwest,” Brady said. “He was actually a walk-on too. He pretty much just told me to keep my head down, grind, work and good things are going to end up happening to you.”
Brady built on his freshman season with 295 total yards in 2022 and four touchdowns.
The junior running back is the lone upperclassman in the position group with sophomores Jay Harris and Tank Young being the other two backs with significant in-game experience. Coach Roberto Davis has been impressed with the way Brady has embraced that leadership role.
“I think Jadon Brady means everything to that room,” Davis said. “Every aspect of football that you look for — the accountability, the extra work ethic that you need to be a phenomenal football player at this level, his maturity as far as understanding the playbook — Jadon Brady still has that walk-on mentality that he still has to earn every single thing that he gets. … I’m super excited for that young man. I can’t wait to see what he can do.”
Harris — a 6-foot-2, 210-pound true sophomore — provides the power to the Bearcat running game. Harris’ power between the tackles is what caused the Bearcats to pull his redshirt midway through last season.
“He is a specimen in himself,” Davis said. “He has the size. He has the strength. He can run. He does all the little things that you want out of a really good back. … He has always been confident that he can play with the big boys on the field, but now he knows that he can play with the big boys on the field and that should help out dramatically.”
Harris rushed for 398 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His nine scores came in a five-game span which included a 94-yard effort in the win over Emporia State to secure a playoff berth.
While Harris was a menace running the ball for opponents, he didn’t record a reception as a freshman while Jamar Moya was the pass-catching back. Davis says that versatility will be the next step for Harris to prove.
“The more we can get a big back like that utilized in the passing game, I think that goes a long way,” Davis said. “… The mental and maturity aspect is the biggest piece for Jay Harris because Jay Harris, physically, can play with anybody. If he gets his mind right, understands what’s going on, knows the blocking schemes in front of him and can find that little crease — I don’t think anybody in the country wants to tackle Jay one-on-one in the hole.”
Brady and Young offer that versatility with 27 combined catches last season.
Behind the three experienced backs, the Bearcats have five other backs including two converted receivers in Dominic Myers and Tyson Priddy. Sophomore Jackson Miller and freshman Eric Richardson add to the speed on the roster.
“Jackson Miller had a really good spring this year and showed a lot of versatility,” Davis said. “We can do a lot of different things with him. He actually used to play quarterback in an option-style offense. We can do all sorts of different things with that guy.
“The other one is Eric Richardson. That kid worked his butt off all spring and since the season ended. I’d even go back to when we were in-season and he was on the scout team. That dude did everything that was asked of him — whether that be lining up at receiver, playing running back, and stepped in and did whatever roles they needed him to do. The step he took this spring was really good. He is a guy that can run, he is a really fast kid and we just need to find ways to give him some touches in spots where he is comfortable and allow him to show his speed.”
The Bearcats open the season on August 31 at Missouri Southern before making their home debut September 7 against Emporia State.
“Going back last year, losing to Grand Valley and realizing that what we were doing just isn’t enough,” Brady said. “I think that going into this spring and this summer, I think that there has been a grittiness and determination to keep growing. I think that is what is really going to set us apart this year.”