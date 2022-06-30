Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the linebackers and Sam Phillips. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — There is a common perception that playing 8-man football in high school makes it more difficult to play at the next level. Bearcat senior linebacker Sam Phillips doesn’t buy that for a second.
“Football is football at the end of the day,” Phillips said. “... When you play at 8-man, you play just about every position at one point in your career. I played quarterback, running back, receiver, cornerback. It gives you a lot of variety which can make you versatile once you get to college.”
Northwest Missouri State co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Chad Bostwick believes that coming from Fremont-Mills High School, a small school in Tabor, Iowa, where Phillips played every sport and multiple positions in most of those contribute to the versatile athlete that Bearcat fans watch fly around on Saturdays.
“Usually the guys that we are getting from those 8-man programs, if they are going onto college football, they are dudes that are playing a lot of different positions so you can see them do a lot of different things,” Bostwick said. “They are usually the best athletes on the team or among the best athletes on the team. Coming from smaller towns, they are guys who play a lot of different sports. I think Sam was a 4-sport athlete if I remember correctly in high school. ... If they have that motivation to get better then those guys are usually going to succeed. We’ve had a lot of success over a long period of time with 8-man guys. Shoot, back when I was playing, I remember Ryan Hackett was a running back here and was an All-State running back at West Nodaway.”
Phillips is going to be a 3-year starter at one of the outside linebacker spots for the Bearcats, but will have two new faces next to him in the starting group of linebackers with Jackson Barnes and Brody Buck having exhausted their eligibility.
Although Northwest will be replacing its two leading tacklers from a season ago, Bostwick is a firm believer in rotating his linebackers, so the Bearcats have a very experienced option waiting his turn to start with junior Isaac Vollstedt who had 40 tackles last season and experience playing all three linebacker spots.
“He has played a lot of football for us and made a lot of big plays last year,” Bostwick said. “He had a really good spring and I’m just really excited to see what he is going to do going into his junior year.”
Vollestedt is likely to settle into the MIKE linebacker role in the middle of the Bearcat defense, a role his brother Jacob held for two national championship teams at Northwest. Jacob Vollstedt was the 2016 Don Hansen National Defensive Player of the Year.
“Isaac has definitely stepped up and he is one of those guys who is going to out-work everybody and it is cool to watch,” Phillips said.
Phillips also is a Bearcat legacy with his brother Spencer Phillips earning the 2019 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year award as a defensive lineman. Bostwick says neither player lets what his brother accomplished affect him.
“That was the thing we made clear right from the jump when we were recruiting those dudes — you aren’t just Jake’s brother, you aren’t just Spencer’s brother, you are both obviously very talented individuals yourself,” Bostwick said. “Talking to those guys, I don’t think they feel any sort of pressure with that at all. They are both winners and that is why they came to Northwest for the opportunity to win conference championships, compete for national championships and those thing. I know both those guys are extremely hungry right now to help get us back to the top of the nation.”
Alongside Phillips and Vollstedt may be another southwest Iowa product who grew up just a few mile up the road from Phillips in Glenwood. Junior Andrew Blum had 19 tackles this past season, but missed the spring with injury.
“He is hungry, eager and chomping at the bit ready to go,” Bostwick said. “He has had a great summer.”
This spring, Bostwick was impressed with sophomores Brian Boyd and Andrew Dumas as they give him more options at that other starting spot and incredible depth. Boyd made 14 tackles last year and Dumas had 10.
“With Dumas, his vocal energy and passion has really been displayed through spring ball and this summer,” Bostwick said. “He has turned into a really good leader for us. So he is a guy to really look out for.”
The depth doesn’t stop there with Bryce Krone, Carter Edwards, Parker Bowen and Carter Olesen coming off redshirt years.
“Got a lot of young guys coming up that I am excited about,” Bostwick said. “Bryce Krone is a name that you’ll probably be hearing from. He had a really good spring. He is still trying to figure out the ins and outs of what we are doing, but when he sees things and goes, I don’t know if there is a better athlete at the linebacker position.”