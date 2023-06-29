MARYVILLE, Mo.— Bearcat Nation lost a legend a week ago with the passing of Bob Bostwick. While Bostwick himself never coached at Northwest, his sons Scott and Chad have and Bob’s legacy can be felt all around the Northwest Missouri State football program.
If there is one word that the Bostwicks are associated with, it is ‘family.’ Family Weekend at Northwest every year is in many ways a celebration of the life of Scott Bostwick.
And that family culture is still the driving force behind the program today. Division-I graduate transfer Charles Gadie was exploring his options last season when he decided to leave Western Carolina, exploring interest from D-I teams as well as the lower divisions.
“When I entered the portal, Coach (Chad) Bostwick was the first coach to reach out to me,” Gadie said.
A fan of the game, Gadie had seen Northwest highlights on ESPN before, but other than that didn’t know much about the program. But upon arriving for a visit, he quickly got a crash course.
“Just being in the town and meeting people at A&G which it was my first time being there and meeting people at William Coy — like the people in the town — I was like, ‘dang, I’m not used to this.’” Gadie said. “Everybody was showing love.
“… I was like, that seems like the reason they win. It is not always about skill in football, sometimes it is about the chemistry and tightness of the team and everybody buying in. I could tell from the videos that I watched and the way Coach (Rich) Wright talked to me in his office that Northwest was serious about this family thing and that is a big deal to me because I came from a rough area growing up and family was really all I had. I take the family thing seriously in every aspect of life. Once I saw that Northwest Missouri State was like a true family, I literally dropped every other choice I had in my mind and I committed on my visit.”
Gadie felt instant chemistry with Wright.
“Just the way the head coach presented it to me, he wasn’t trying to sell me a dream, he was letting me know what Northwest was about and I felt that I could be a great fit in this program,” Gadie said. “It was just a no-brainer for me.”
Gadie committed to a Northwest team in need of two new starters at safety going into last season and the versatile 5-foot-10 defensive back fairly quickly settled into one of those spots. His debut showed what kind of a difference maker he is capable of being.
In the first half against Fort Hays State, Gadie had five tackles, one pass deflected and two forced fumbles. His two forced fumbles tied him for the team’s season-long lead.
Unfortunately, Gadie also suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“It was pretty tough because I’ve never had an injury before and I put a lot of work in, coming to Northwest,” Gadie said. “I knew my plan when I was transferring. I worked hard to earn a starting position. I feel like I played very well and I could’ve played better if I got a chance to play the whole season because I am capable of doing a lot more than what I showed in that first half.”
The injury for a player who says he’s never been injured tested the newcomer to the Bearcat program and made him find other ways to contribute to the team. One of those was to do everything he could to help the young safety duo of Rhett Jordon and Shane Fredrickson.
“To be honest, I think me being hurt brought me a lot closer to the guys in the room because I was new and I got hurt, so they always went out of their way to help me and see what I needed,” Gadie said. “I also saw a lot of different things from the player’s perspective being on the sideline. I was able to give some of the guys tips.”
It was on-the-job training for the sophomore Jordon and freshman Fredrickson, and they heard a lot of criticism from outside the program, but Gadie remained a positive voice and was impressed with the growth of the two young players.
“The room is very young,” Gadie said. “I’m an older guy, but Shane and Rhett, they have two or three more years. They didn’t have much experience, but they did step up to the plate and give it their all. … I think now the chemistry in the room is so tight. … I can see that everyone in that room wants to be great.”
Fredrickson finished the season as an Honorable Mention All-MIAA selection with 59 tackles and two interceptions. Jordon finished with 53 tackles.
“They did some good things and they did some things that they probably wish they could have done better,” Northwest defensive backs coach Brandon Clayton said. “You just look for growth. … Both of them are working their butts off this summer.”
With both Fredrickson and Jordon back along with Gadie this year, the safety group only looks to make more strides.
Versatility will continue to be key for Gadie as he could move around the formation. The Bearcats are very young at cornerback this season outside of All-American junior Cahleel Smith. Gadie has experience at corner from his time at Western Carolina.
“At Western Carolina, I had experience at safety, nickel and corner, and I played all three in real games,” Gadie said. “I have experience moving around. I’m a guy who catches on fast. I am starting to get really comfortable.”
Junior Josh Turner also brings a lot of versatility to the room after making 39 tackles last season and picking off a pass. Turner has played corner, safety and nickel in his two years with Northwest.
“Having a guy that is like that and has some versatility to play corner, play nickel and play safety — it helps you,” Clayton said. “You can always play the four best people and not be pigeon-holed by position.”
A newcomer that has the Bearcats excited is 6-foot-2 JUCO transfer Austin McKinney. McKinney is another player with the versatility to play all over the defensive backfield.
With Gadie still having two years of eligibility remaining due to the medical redshirt, the Bearcats do not have a single senior in the defensive backfield — the entire defense only has two with Drake Kinsella and Isaac Vollstedt. He joked that he will need to find more classes as he is set to finish his Master’s degree this year. For Gadie, he is excited with how this group can grow.
“I’m looking forward to making a name for myself in the MIAA, which is what I wanted to do last year,” Gadie said. “I think this year, I’ll be focused on being healthy and really showing the MIAA who Charles Gadie really is.”