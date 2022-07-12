Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the running backs and Jamar Moya. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy has had running back Jamar Moya as a recruiting target for a long time.
According to Moya, that goes back to when Sturdy was at Iowa State and recruiting Jamar’s big brother Kamari Cotton-Moya to the Cyclones. Kamari ended up being a First Team All-Big 12 safety.
“Me and Coach Sturdy, we go way back,” Moya said. “I was about 10 or 11 years old when I first met him. He was on a house visit for my brother when he was coaching at Iowa State.”
Sturdy told Jamar that he would play for him down the road.
“I was 11 years old and running around the living room and he was like, ‘you are going to play for me one day,’” Moya said. “It is kinda crazy how it turned out. … I’m definitely thankful for Sturdy, he is like a father figure to me. It is a blessing to be able to play for him.”
Jamar Moya ended up being recruited Sturdy at MidAmerica Nazarene — excelling on the NAIA level with over 2,000 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns in his first two years of college.
“The great thing about Jamar is that he can do so much,” Bearcat coach Rich Wright said. “... He is a guy who can line up in the slot and go catch the football. He is a guy who can line up in the backfield and go do some great things both as a runner and receiver. He is not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s tough. He is explosive and he’s got great feet and burst. He is a guy that we are going to rely on heavily this fall — not just from a playing standpoint, but also from a leadership standpoint.”
When Sturdy signed on as the Bearcats’ offensive coordinator, he brought Moya with him and the junior rotated in behind Al McKeller and Davonte Green. His role was limited in the beginning of the season, but grew as he finished with 7.3 yards per carry and rushed for 373 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s explosive,” Wright said. “He’s a kid that really — in terms of what Bearcat fans have or haven’t seen yet — I think he’s going to have a big year.”
Moya was the Bearcats’ Swiss Army knife — playing in the slot and backfield for the Bearcats. He is looking forward to getting more traditional backfield snaps.
“I’ve always been ‘the guy’ — not to sound cocky,” Moya said of the potential of being more of a bellcow. “I definitely like my role last year, but having a bigger role is something I’m comfortable with. More people depending on me, my teammates depending on me — I’m definitely embracing that and I’m excited.”
The senior will have help alongside him this year with veterans Robert Rawrie and Jadon Brady returning to the fold. Rawrie has 257 career rushing yards and Brady ran for 126 last year while earning a scholarship in the spring.
“We’ve just got a stable of guys,” Wright said.
Wright is excited about the freshman group of running backs he has including one of the spring standouts with Tank Young.
“The kid that everyone took notice of is a kid by the name of Tank Young,” Wright said. “... He is not overly big, but man, is he explosive and he’s tough. He is going to be a kid that is going to be in the mix that I don’t think a lot of Bearcat fans know about yet.”