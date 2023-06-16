22-09-22 Drake2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest’s Elijah Green (90) puts his arm around Drake Kinsella (55) in 2021 in Topeka.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Drake Kinsella had a lot of growing to do after starring on one of the best 8-man football teams Missouri has seen, the 2017 Worth County Tigers. On the state championship squad, Kinsella was a First Team All-State selection on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“He had a high motor and good work ethic that you know that it takes when you get to the college level … that never quit attitude,” Tiger coach Jon Adwell said.

0
0
0
0
0