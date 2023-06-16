MARYVILLE, Mo. — Drake Kinsella had a lot of growing to do after starring on one of the best 8-man football teams Missouri has seen, the 2017 Worth County Tigers. On the state championship squad, Kinsella was a First Team All-State selection on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“He had a high motor and good work ethic that you know that it takes when you get to the college level … that never quit attitude,” Tiger coach Jon Adwell said.
While he was dominant at the 8-man level, Kinsella didn’t really believe that college football was in his future — that was until Northwest Missouri State began showing interest in the Tiger star.
“Truthfully coming into my senior year, I wasn’t expecting to play college football, it crossed my mind a little, but I was really just thinking about going to a trade school and going into the workforce from there,” Kinsella said. “Then I started getting some small offers from NAIA schools and I was like, ‘I guess I can consider it.’ But then when Coach (Rich) Wright came and visited me at Worth County, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m definitely bought in to playing college football.’ Coming from Worth County, which is just a short 35 minutes from Maryville, I grew up knowing everything about Northwest. I’d been to a ton of Northwest games. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Northwest football program.”
Kinsella’s coaches were familiar with the Bearcat program with Chris Healy and Adwell each having played at Northwest under the legendary Mel Tjeerdsma.
“We wanted to assure him that it is going to be hard, but at the same time, it is a doable thing,” Adwell said. “Northwest is a good program. We both believe in Northwest and you like to see your best athletes go where you went if you can.”
One thing became very clear when Kinsella arrived in Maryville, he had to grow — physically.
“It is like coming from algebra to trigonometry,” Kinsella said. “It is the same subject, but on a completely different level.”
As a true freshman, Kinsella was listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds — and while that is enough to dominate at the 8-man level, he had to get bigger to play in the MIAA. Luckily for Kinsella, he had coaches Rich Wright and Joe Quinlin to help him get bigger.
“He makes you believe,” Kinsella said of Wright. “He is great at inspiring young players. He is brutally honest with you if he has to be and that is what makes him great. You can always go to him at any time. … I think that is what really pushes us defensive linemen to have a great impact on the field.”
He also had the advantage of Chillicothe’s Walker Graves being his true freshman roommate. Graves came to Northwest at 305 pounds and Kinsella vowed to eat whatever Graves did in order to grow into the defensive tackle position. Kinsella grew to 283 pounds by his redshirt freshman season.
“What I did was, whatever he ate, I matched it,” Kinsella said. “That did the trick right there. I started gaining weight immediately. I remember — freshman year, it was a Friday and we had just gotten done with our classes and he was like, let’s order a pizza. I said, ‘you know what, that sounds awesome.’ And he said, ‘let’s get a large Domino’s pepperoni and sausage.’ I started calling it in and said, ‘I’ll take one large pepperoni and sausage pizza. … Yup, that’s it.’ And he was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, aren’t you going to get anything?’ I looked at him like, ‘What?’ ‘That’s just for me.’ I was like, ‘Well, make it two.’ That gave me the realization of this is what big men eat.”
In addition to growing physically, Kinsella began growing his game behind All-American caliber talents Austen Eskew, Spencer Phillips, Sam Roberts, Elijah Green and Zach Howard. Phillips had also made the transition from 8-man to Northwest and became an MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
“Spencer was a guy who wasn’t the most athletic or most Godly gifted linemen we’ve had, but you know what he did have?” Kinsella said. “He played with a lot of heart and a lot of effort. He had great knowledge that I was able to take from him. He always gave me a little crap saying that his 8-man team would kick the crap outta my 8-man team. And I’m not arguing with him. I never had the guts to argue with him.”
As those players have slowly graduated and Kinsella has risen on the depth chart despite missing a season due to the pandemic then after earning a rotation spot as a sophomore, but missed his junior season.
“It’s hard to believe that I’m coming up on my sixth year here,” Kinsella said. “It seems like just yesterday that I was a scared little freshman.”
Kinsella, now listed at 294 pounds, is the lone senior defensive linemen on the Bearcats’ roster and the sixth-year player is looking forward to his final season and being a leader on the team
“As good of players as Zach and Elijah were on the field, I think what we are going to miss even more is their leadership and how they approached life. They are the perfect example of what Northwest Missouri State d-linemen should be,” Kinsella said. “I don’t think that Coach Wright is expecting me to be the ‘next Zach Howard.’ It is not going to take one guy to take the role of Zach. It is going to take multiple guys. And we talked about that. He is expecting leadership roles to come out of all of us. And I’ve already seen it.”
Alongside Kinsella, the rest of the defensive tackle group includes junior Keaton Ricke, sophomore Nile Schuett and sophomore Clayton Power. He has also been impressed with redshirt freshman Trevion Traylor.
“Since (Ricke) got a little taste of it, I think that has just added more fuel to the fire for him,” Kinsella said. “He has been working his butt off this offseason and it is hard not to love the guy. He is just a joy to be around, a great jokester and he is a great friend to have. I’m really excited to play alongside him. Two young guys who are in the same class, Clayton Power and Nile Schuett, what really inspires me about them is that they don’t want to be good, they want to be great.
“Kobe Clayborne, he is playing more outside right now, but he can damn well play inside as well. He might be undersized, but don’t let that fool you, right off the snap of the ball, he is quick and powerful. That is what gives him the ability to go both inside and outside. … Trevion Traylor is a freshman coming up and he is as strong as an ox. He is a beast and he has all the tools in the world to become a great defensive lineman for the next generation to come.”
After seeing the season end in Michigan against either Ferris State or Grand Valley State, Kinsella wants to get over that hump this season, but also knows there is a long way to go before that potential late November or early December showdown. The Bearcats open the season on August 31 at Missouri Southern.
“Obviously a national championship is always on the top of our list for Northwest Missouri State, that is kinda the expectation — to try to get back to the top of the mountain there,” Kinsella said. “But it is early on, and like I said before, that growth is a big deal. What you see from Week One of practice in Fall Camp to the end of the year, I hope that we are a completely different D-line group and we grow as a group.”