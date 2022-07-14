Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the specialists. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The philosophy is competition breeds success and Northwest Missouri State hopes that pays off with its kicking game this year as the Bearcats brought in two transfer kickers to complete with incumbent Cole Lammel.
“Healthy competition is huge,” Lammel said. “We build off reach other and make sure that we are all getting better always.”
Lammel was 4-of-9 on field goals last season and the Bearcats were 49-of-59 on extra-point attempts. The extra-point statistic is one that Lammel is determined to fix as a sophomore.
“Handling the emotion is huge,” Lammel said. “Whether its a make or miss, it is all about keeping a level head and I think I’ve really learned how to control that within. The first couple games of last season, I’d ride the highs and the lows way more than I needed to.”
Noah Guastella joins the program as junior-college transfer from El Camino College in California. Last season, Guastella made 44-of-48 extra points and made 13-of-15 field goals with a long of 45 yards.
Northwest offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy went to California to scout Guastella and the San Pedro, California, native arrived in Maryville for spring practice.
“I was practicing kicking one day at ElCo and Coach Sturdy called me in,” Guastella said. “He was talking with my coach (Gifford Lindheim). ... He showed me all the championships and I was impressed. He gave me a call a couple days later and they flew me out on a visit and it was an awesome experience.”
It is a new part of the country for Guastella, but he is liking the change so far.
“The first time I saw snow fall was pretty crazy,” Guastella said. “I enjoyed getting adjusted to it.”
He says the biggest focus for him has been speeding up his kicks to ensure they can’t be blocked. He also has his sights set on breaking the Bearcat record for longest field goal — set by Pat Johnson with a 54-yarder in 1987.
“Of course I want to start on field goals and kickoffs,” Guastella said. “I know its a crazy goal, but I don’t want to miss any field goals or PATs. I want to set the record for the longest field goal here — that is a goal of mine.”
Kickoffs are also a emphasis.
“I know Coach (Rich) Wright likes to place it,” Guastella said. “So if I can place it on the left or right in the corners, that will give us our best position.”
Northwest also brought in NAIA kicker Devin DeRousse, who redshirted last season at Baker University.
Northwest also has developed options in the punting game — even if none of those options came to Northwest as a punter.
Mike Hohensee was the team’s punter to begin the season and the team likes using a quarterback in that role. Hohensee was dynamic averaging 38.6 yards per punt and pinning five of his 11 attempts inside the 20-yard line.
“It is a guy that you trust,” Northwest special teams coordinator Brandon Clayton said of using the quarterbacks. “Those guys get the ball snapped to them every play. ... Mike is a talented punter, we’ve seen that the last couple years. He has a really strong, powerful leg. He is able to flip fields for us.”
An injury three games into the season took punting off the table for Hohensee. Braden Wright was effective in his one punt attempt — putting it inside the 20.
With Wright and Hohensee battling injuries last season, the Bearcats needed to find a punter and defensive back Dallas Williams stepped up.
“I remember when I first came here, Coach Sturdy was saying that it also helped that I punted in high school and said that might be a way to get me on the field a little sooner,” Williams said. “The opportunity came and it helped me out.”
Williams punted 28 times and averaged 35.6 yards per punt with four pinning opponents inside the 20.
Northwest still hopes to utilize its quarterbacks in the punting game this season, but having options is a strength of the unit with Hohensee, Wright and Williams all playing other spots as well.
Hohensee and Keegan Sturdy have been working as the team’s holder, taking over for Alec Tatum. Freshman Will Berendzen of Jefferson City arrived on campus this week as the team’s newest long snapper.
The return game lost mainstays Imoni Donadelle, Kaden Davis and Tatum — but Clayton like the speedy and sure-handed options they have for those spots.
“Starting with punt return, the first thing you want to do is get the ball caught — Keegan Sturdy has got some experience doing that,” Clayton said. “... We have some guys that are really dynamic with the ball.”