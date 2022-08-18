Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the defensive tackles and Zach Howard. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists; July 21: TE Cole Hembrough; August 18: WR Trevon Alexander; Aug. 4: OT Nyjel White; Aug. 11: DB Cahleel Smith.
Zach Howard will look a little different for fans in the stands last season. The senior defensive tackle has trimmed his long red hair that had guaranteed that any Bearcat fan can pick him out down on the field.
Nothing will change about the way opposing play-callers view Howard though as the First Team All-MIAA selection is back for his senior season in the green and white.
“Coach (Rich) Wright said, ‘If you want to be elite come here — if you don’t, go somewhere else.’ That was a one-liner as an 18 year old that got me fired up,” Howard recalled from his recruitment to Northwest. “... I frickin’ love it. I’m glad I made the decision. Honestly, I would make it again.”
Howard has been giving offensive coordinators headaches since the moment he stepped onto Northwest’s campus — becoming Rich Wright’s first defensive lineman to play as a true freshman.
“First and foremost, the only reason I played is circumstantial. If I come in 2016, they aren’t pulling a redshirt for (Brandon) Yost, and (Cass) Weitl, and (Collin) Bevins and whoever else was there,” Howard said. “I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Howard’s production has grown each season and last year, he was second in the MIAA with 8.5 sacks and earned All-MIAA First Team honors.
It isn’t just Zach Howard’s hair that will make the defensive line room look different in 2022. The Bearcats must replace two starters on that unit with Sam Roberts and Noah Williams graduating.
That means a bigger leadership role for Howard, but he is ready for that as a 2-time team captain.
“On this team, it is easy to lead guys who want to work hard,” Howard said.
“I want to have fun. Football is fun. That is why I shake the belly when I get a sack. I just try to pour into the fun side of football and allowing people to be themselves when they are on the football field.”
In the defensive tackle group, there are some veterans who will be getting an opportunity for increased roles including a pair of northwest Missouri kids with Worth County’s Drake Kinsella and Chillicothe’s Walker Graves. Both are juniors this season.
“First and foremost is their hunger to be great,” Howard said. “Sometimes you get young guys in there who know they are not going to play so they just kind of sit off to the side. It is just hard. You are underneath Sam and Noah who are really good players. It is really fun to see them in January and in spring ball and see the hunger to get better and the hunger to be great.”
Howard is excited for a trio of redshirt freshmen as well with Kobe Clayborne, Clayton Power, and Nile Schuett.
“Nile Schuett from Tipton, Iowa — big Tipton — is freaking going to be a stud,” Howard said. “I don’t know when he is going to be a stud. It might be this year. He will just take some maturing. It could be this year. That is where he’s at. He just has to like cross this line, It could be in two years or three, but he is going to be a stud.
“Clayton has probably grown the most. He has a lot of potential and he has grown the most.”
Clayborne fits a mold of another Bearcat starter in Elijah Green — being a sub-6-foot defensive lineman.
“Kobe Clayborne — he is a short guy and he is going to walk onto the football field and you are going to count him out,” Howard said. “This dude is short. ... Oh, he’s shorter than Elijah. His roster say 6-foot, that is a lie, so call him out on that. That man has the best hands on the D-line by far. Probably the most fluid and natural hips on the D-Line by far. Kobe is the man.”