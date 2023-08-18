MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mike Hohensee has been in the Northwest Missouri State football program for six years now and it’s been a journey for the 6-foot-2 signal-caller from Saint Charles, Illinois.
At a program like Northwest, Hohensee knew nothing is handed to incoming freshmen. He redshirted a year, then subbed in on run packages as a redshirt freshman. Then he split time with incumbent Braden Wright for two years with both players battling injuries — turning what was planned as a 2-quarterback system last year into a 2-quarterback system by necessity.
This season has a different tone though. There is no talk of a 2-quarterback system. Coach Rich Wright called Hohensee ‘the guy’ at the Spring Game and certainly hasn’t backed off that stance.
“I feel like he has really grown and evolved as a leader,” Wright said. “His understanding of the offense is night and day from even where it was 365 days ago, so obviously expecting big things out of him.”
For Hohensee, being ‘the guy’ is different, but the team captain has embraced the leadership role that comes with being a captain and the unquestioned QB1.
“It is great to know that I have the support of all my coaches and all my teammates,” Hohensee said. “Being the guy going into my senior year, it means a lot to me. I’m ready to lead the team, but we’ve got a lot of leaders throughout every position. I feel like across the board we’ve got high-quality leadership.”
When Hohensee has been on the field the last two seasons, he’s been as good as there is at quarterback. He led the nation in passing efficiency two seasons ago and was top-20 last season — leading the MIAA both times.
Now Hohensee returns to an offense with all four of his top receivers back, three of his top-4 running backs back and four of his five starting linemen back.
“I think the big word for us offensively is just confidence,” Hohensee said. “We have a lot more confidence than we did this time 365 days ago.”
Offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy is also going into his third season at the helm of the Bearcat offense and working with Hohensee.
“It is kinda nice where the first play that you install, we actually had 11 guys know what they were doing instead of three that we had a year ago,” Sturdy said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that have played some football so that is encouraging as you move forward. … From a starting point, I feel a lot better than I did a year ago.”
Injuries have been a theme for Hohensee the last couple seasons and have been the reason he hasn’t entered that top-tier nationally yet. That history makes the backup spot a key position battle and that battle is between sophomore Chris Ruhnke and redshirt freshman Henry Martin.
“I love my young guys,” Sturdy said. “They are very talented so the future is bright there. Obviously Chris Ruhnke and Henry Martin will be the two guys competing for that No. 2 spot.”
Additional quarterback depth comes from sophomore Jadyn Nirschl and true freshman Hayden Jay. Hohensee is enjoying being the room’s upperclassman and someone that his fellow quarterbacks can lean on.
“They all believe and they know that they can get the job done,” Hohensee said of the young guys. “It is just a matter of learning the playbook now and figuring out what their reads are and the timing of each play. They are getting better at that. A lot of film work with them and they just have a lot of confidence within themselves.”
He also has enjoyed a fully healthy offseason after spending the previous offseason recovering from injuries.
“It felt great being healthy,” Hohensee said. “I’m excited to stay healthy this year. Over the offseason, I just really worked on my flexibility, making sure I’m stretching every day to help prevent injuries this coming season. I’m excited. I’m healthy. I’m ready to go.”
The senior has coaching in his blood with his father being a former NFL quarterback and Arena League Championship winning coach. The younger Hohensee trains with his father throughout the year and they run quarterback camps together.
“I like to focus on my conditioning during the offseason,” Hohensee said. “That is my big conditioning push and then obviously in the weight room with Joe Q (Quinlin), he gets us all right.”
Northwest opens the season against Missouri Southern in Joplin on Thursday, August 31.
“There is just a better level of understanding all across the board,” Wright said. “The offensive line, the skill kids, our quarterback position — hopefully that bodes well for us this fall.”