Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the tight ends and Cole Hembrough. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats will have to replace their starting running back in Al McKeller and three starting receivers with Kaden Davis, Alec Tatum and Imoni Donadelle this season. That will mean that among the weapons for Northwest quarterbacks Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee, junior tight end Cole Hembrough has the most experience. Hembrough was the Bearcats’ fourth-leading receiver with 317 yards and four touchdowns.
“We just had a lot of talent on offense especially with what Al could do coming out of the backfield,” Hembrough said. “Last year, Coach (Todd) Sturdy really emphasized to me that if I wanted to get more involved in the passing game, I really needed to get better at the blocking because at tight end, that is how you get yourself the ball.
“When you can establish the run game and be physical up front, that leads to play-action and that would get me wide open because everyone is thinking about Al the entire time because he is no fun to tackle.”
Hembrough played for Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. He played quarterback at Glenwood through his junior season.
Hembrough switched to tight end prior to his senior year and earned All-State honors in Illinois. After his season finished, he still wasn’t heavily recruited, until former Bearcat offensive coordinator Charlie Flohr came to offer him.
Hembrough credits Bearcat tight ends Marqus Andrews and Kyle Raunig for helping him learn the position in 2018 and 2019. With both those players graduating before the 2020 season, that was set to be Hembrough’s season to get an expanded role.
“I really just played tight end my last year of high school and it was more of a fake tight end,” Hembrough said. “I was more of a receiver. Coming here, that first redshirt year was actually very important for me with the growing aspect of it. Marqus Andrews and Kyle Raunig helped mold me into the tight end I am today.
“I didn’t realize all the things that came with it with blocking at the second level, blocking at the first level with the big d-linemen, blocking linebackers and run routes. You are asked to do a lot. Those guys helped mold me in that redshirt year and, of course, being on scout team going against Sam Roberts in really my first time blocking was an eye-opener for sure.”
That role was put on hold with the pandemic and when the 2021 season opener at Fort Hays State rolled around, Hembrough was ready to go and caught his first career pass.
“I knew I would have a chance to play once Kyle and Marqus graduated and then COVID happened,” Hembrough said. “I really just tried to do what I could to use that as a growing period.”
The starting tight end for Northwest would go on to catch touchdowns against Missouri Western, Northeastern State, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Washington, but his biggest area of focus was in the run game and making sure he could contribute as a blocker.
That has continued to be a focus for junior this offseason as he’s worked to improve his strength in the weight room with Bearcat strength coach Joe Quinlin.
“It all starts with my run blocking on the line of scrimmage,” Hembrough said. “I think I had a successful year last year blocking out in space because I am athletic and I can move my feet and whatnot blocking smaller guys, but my inconsistency was at the line of scrimmage. If I can improve that which I’ve been working on a lot in summer and spring ball — Coach Sturdy talked about it in our exit meeting after spring ball and said that’s the biggest test thing for you because he said the options are limitless if you can get better at that. He said, ‘I’ve got so many plays that we can run for you and get you open in space and show your talents off.”
Bearcat offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy also employs a lot of 2-tight end sets and last year John Rolls filled that second tight end spot. This season, Rock Port graduate Ryan Dewhirst appears in position to gets some of those snaps after appearing in 11 games last season.
“He probably one of the hardesest workers on our team and he is just waiting for his shot,” Hembrough said.
While Dewhirst and Hembrough are the veterans in the room as juniors, they see plenty of potential from the newcomers. Sophomore Noah Hann joins the program as a JUCO transfer. Corbin Bevan, Ramsey Kohler, Cameron Wise and Gannon Gragert are redshirt freshmen and Andrew Waltke is a true freshman.
“Gannon Gragert is from Nebraska, he is going to be a good one,” Hembrough said. “He has a lot of talent. Corbin Bevan is from Kearney and he works his butt off. He is going to get a shot to show what he can do this fall.”
While the skill spots are young, Northwest does have a pair of experienced quarterbacks with Wright and Hohensee. Hembrough points out that while many on the outside almost treat having two quarterbacks as a negative, inside the locker room, they don’t see it that way.
“I understand why people think its a negative, but for everyone on our team, I know that everyone knows it’s a positive,” Hembrough said. “Those are two of the hardest workers on the team and they push each other every single day.”
The season kicks off on Thursday, September 1, as the Bearcats host Fort Hays State for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“We are excited to play them at home finally in front of our crowd and make them come to Maryville,” Hembrough said.
“Truthfully I’m the last guy who is going to care about how many touchdowns I get,” Hembrough said. “None of that matters to me. It is all about the end result. We all know where we want to be come December — playing for that national championship.”