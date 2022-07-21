Cole
Northwest’s Cole Hembrough drags a Northeastern State defender in Talequah, Oklahoma, last season.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Editor’s Note: Each week this summer, the Forum is digging into a specific position on the Bearcat depth chart and one of the leaders at that spot. This week features the tight ends and Cole Hembrough. June 16: DE Elijah Green; June 23: OL Mitch Goff; June 30: LB Sam Phillips; July 7: RB Jamar Moya; July 14: Specialists.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats will have to replace their starting running back in Al McKeller and three starting receivers with Kaden Davis, Alec Tatum and Imoni Donadelle this season. That will mean that among the weapons for Northwest quarterbacks Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee, junior tight end Cole Hembrough has the most experience. Hembrough was the Bearcats’ fourth-leading receiver with 317 yards and four touchdowns.

