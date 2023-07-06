MARYVILLE, Mo. — On offense, the Bearcats go into this season with a lot of experience back. Mike Hohensee returns at quarterback, four of five offensive linemen return, all three starting receivers are back and while Jamar Moya is gone — running backs Jay Harris, Jadon Brady and Tank Young all return with plenty of carries between them.
The position where there are the most new faces is the tight end group. Cole Hembrough and Ryan Dewhirst were the two leaders at the position last year and with both gone, the Bearcats have brought in a pair of junior-college transfers Chas Carlgren and Tyce Hoover, and Andrew Waltke is joining the mix after a redshirt season.
While those newcomers add intrigue to the room, junior Noah Hann is the veteran of the group. “It was awesome to see that this spring everything kinda clicked — playbook-wise, everything,” Northwest graduate assistant JMychal Grau said of Hann. “He dropped a few pounds, leaned out a bit, so he is sitting there looking real good. And the two newcomers Chas Carlgren and Tyce Hoover have been great additions.”
Hann began his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College and was looking at returning for another year before he got his offer from the Bearcats.
“I was just going to head back to my JUCO for the fall season and kinda just go from there,” Hann said. “I was already a graduate at that point, so I really didn’t want to go back to my junior college for a third year. Even though I loved my time there, I knew that I needed to move on, but I had just accepted it. Then Coach (Roberto) Davis and Coach (Chad) Bostwick reached out to me, and asked me to come on a visit, talk to them and stuff like that.
“I talked to my coaches from my junior college about it and what they thought of that school. Right away whenever I said Northwest Missouri State, all my junior-college coaches were like, ‘Dude, you got to talk to them, you got to go there — if they offer you, you have to.’ … I immediately just fell in love with it, knew that they were doing the right things and fell in love with the process that they go about it.”
Hann joined a John Rolls, Hembrough and Dewhirst led group. That meant playing time was limited, but he had the opportunity to learn from the older guys.
“John Rolls was here and I lived with him for a year,” Hann said. “And that man — he helped me so much. I remember that we would go out to our backyard and we would run plays. We would watch film after practice and he helped my game so much with learning the offense — and not just the offense, just learning about football in general.”
Over the last two seasons, Hann has just three catches, but has seen the field as a blocker with his 6-foot-4, 263-pound frame. Now he is looking to make more of an impact and use his frame as an option over the middle of the field for Hohensee.
“I’m not going to be the guy that is going to go out there and out-run a DB,” Hann said. “That is just how it is. Those DBs are going to be way faster than what I can be, but get me across the middle of the field and let me post up as we say on the guy and just throw the ball where I can get it. Those guys aren’t going to be able to run through me like they would someone else.”
Hann, who grew up as a basketball player as well, is looking forward to working with Hohensee for another year.
“Mike is a workhorse,” Hann said. “He is one of the hardest workers on our team for sure. He loves being out there. It just means so much when you have a player like Mike who is so smart and has such a high football I.Q. … It is his team and he is working it. That offense, it runs through him and whenever he goes, it’s great.”
The key with the tight end position in a Todd Sturdy offense is the ability to be a factor in both the run game and passing game. Hann’s favorite NFL tight end to watch is George Kittle and that versatility is the staple of Kittle’s game.
“The tight end for Coach Sturdy’s offense, you have to know so much,” Hann said. “He can put you anywhere on the field that he wants you. You have to every position and for route-running, you have to know almost every route because he could motion you into it. It is difficult to learn. You also have to learn blocking. … Coach Sturdy loves tight ends. He loves them and he loves playing in that 12-personnel (one running back and two tight ends) and going.”
For Grau, who works with the tight ends, versatility has been the name of the game with all the guys, especially the newcomers with Hoover and Carlgren.
“With Tyce and Chas, Hutchinson and Butler (Community Colleges) were both kinda run-heavy teams, so they came in and were like, ‘well, I didn’t really get to catch the ball,’” Grau said. “Well, we are going to have you run block first, but you’ve shown that you can do that pretty well and we are going to get you involved in the pass game.”
Waltke is a player who stood out to the coaching staff for his work with the scout team during his redshirt season. The 8-man football product out of Bennet, Nebraska, stands 6-foot-5 and also impressed this spring.
“He just plays insanely physical,” Hann said. “He might not be the biggest tight end, but he is playing hard. He does not stop until that whistle blows.”
Gannon Gragert and Corbin Bevan also return to the room with Zach Atkins joining the group this season after making the transition from wide receiver.
“The tight end room, we are just growing and I love being a part of it,” Hann said.