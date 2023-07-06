NW Cole4.jpg
Northwest’s Noah Hann (80) celebrates a Cole Hembrough (88) touchdown last fall at Ouachita Baptist in the playoffs.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On offense, the Bearcats go into this season with a lot of experience back. Mike Hohensee returns at quarterback, four of five offensive linemen return, all three starting receivers are back and while Jamar Moya is gone — running backs Jay Harris, Jadon Brady and Tank Young all return with plenty of carries between them.

The position where there are the most new faces is the tight end group. Cole Hembrough and Ryan Dewhirst were the two leaders at the position last year and with both gone, the Bearcats have brought in a pair of junior-college transfers Chas Carlgren and Tyce Hoover, and Andrew Waltke is joining the mix after a redshirt season.

